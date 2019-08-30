Meet Tom Allen on Insta - the Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice comedian!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The icing is being piped, flour sifted and dough proved because The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Channel 4 baking competition kicked off from August 27th 2019 and runs every Tuesday night.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are prepped for another series of cake tasting and talent testing. As well as the main show, GBBO, there’s another sweet instalment of Bake Off goodness in the form of The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice.

From dissecting angel cakes to tearing apart Victoria sponge, there’s a panel who love nothing more than taking a look at the weeks antics on The Great British Bake Off.

So, let’s meet Tom Allen on Insta – Great British Bake Off Extra Slice’s comedian!

Who is Tom Allen?

Tom Allen was born in Bromley, London on June 14th 1983.

The 36-year-old Extra Slice comedian is on Instagram with almost 86,000 followers (@tomindeed).

Tom also has around 120,000 followers on Twitter, too.

Tom’s comedy career

Performing shows all over the world, Tom started out in stand up comedy when he was 22 years old.

He’s supported comedians such as Sarah Millican, Romesh Ranganathan, Michael McIntyre and Josh Widdicombe.

In 2005 Tom won both So You Think You’re Funny and the BBC New Comedy Awards. As well as comedy Tom has also branched out into other career avenues. He has written articles for The Scotsman, The Independent, The Lady and The Guardian and he’s appeared on many TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

Tom presented Bake Off: The Professionals alongside Liam Charles and is set to host The Apprentice: You’re Fired! in 2019.

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice

Tom has been a regular on GBBO’s Extra Slice show since 2018. He joins Jo Brand for the 2019 series taking a look at the studio audience bakers and their cookery creations.

An Extra Slice kicks off from August 30th 2019 at 8 pm on Channel 4. This follows the main show, Great British Bake Off, which started on Tuesday 27th August.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF: AN EXTRA SLICE FROM FRIDAY AUGUST 30TH AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4.