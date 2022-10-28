









Gogglebox has revealed that Tom Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black will be joining the celebrity cast as the show raises funds together.

Coming back for Stand Up To Cancer special in 2022 the show is going to feature some brilliant minds and people who have contributed to the world immensely.

In the preview for the show, it was revealed that Tom and his partner will also join the show as cast members.

Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Who is Tom Daley?

Tom is a British diver who is also an Olympic gold medallist in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform in 2020. At the same time, he has won gold at three World Championships – in 2009, 2015, and 2017 and a bronze at both the London and Rio Olympics.

With incredible wins already under his name, Tom has managed to become one of the most successful swimmers in Britain.

He is also an ambassador Athlete for Adidas. Not to forget, he loves knitting crochet and has shown off his talent in all his shows as well as his Instagram called Made With Love.

Who is his husband, Dustin Lance Black?

Dustin is a writer and producer. Some of his works include Milk, Under The Banner Of Heaven, When We Rise, and more.

He has been actively speaking about several causes and was even elected to be on the Board of Directors of the Trevor Project, “a national crisis and suicide prevention organization helping lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or “questioning” young people who are facing familial rejection or considering suicide,” as reported by IMDb.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A look at their relationship

The relationship between Tom and Dustin came to light in 2013, as reported by Insider. A couple of months later, Tom came out to the world and confirmed he was dating someone.

In 2015, the couple proposed to each other and soon they announced the news on their respective social media. The pair finally got married in 2017, two years after their engagement.

Tom and Dustin have been vocal about their relationship and in 2018 even confirmed they were going to welcome their first child via a surrogate.

In July 2028, the pair welcomed their son, Robbie Ray Black-Daley.

WATCH GOGGLEBOX'S STAND UP TO CANCER SPECIAL ON OCTOBER 28 AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

