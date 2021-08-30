Who is Mel Schilling? Husband and career of MAFS UK star explored!











Mel Schillings joins Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas to help couples on Married at First Sight UK. So, who is her husband?

E4’s daring blind date wedding show is back on our screens, as singletons across the UK decide to take a risk and marry a complete stranger.

Dating coach Mel may help out eight couples, who first meet each other at the altar, but viewers may wonder what her own love life is like.

From her marriage to family background, Reality Titbit has looked inside Mel Schilling’s love life and gotten to know her husband better.

MAFS: Who is Alexis Conomou? Inside 2021 star’s modelling career!

Pictured: Married at First Sight expert, Mel Schilling. Channel 4.

Who is Mel Schilling?

Mel is a psychologist, and confidence and dating coach.

The 49-year-old is bringing her knowledge to the MAFS UK table, having been an expert on the Australian series – as an Aussie herself – since 2016.

The Circle S3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

She has a multitude of talents behind her, from being a coach, speaker, TV presenter and consultant. Mel clearly keeps very busy!

The MAFS star also runs a blog, from body acceptance advice to getting through life following the global pandemic.

Final day filming Married at First Sight UK. We've had so much fun on and off set!



Sad to say goodbye to Mel and Paul – Hopefully we'll be reunited very soon.



Listen out for the announcement – MAFS UK will be on our screens very soon🤵‍♂️👰🏾‍♀️#mafsuk #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/ox0vKJR0Qg — Charlene Douglas (@intimacy_coach1) August 15, 2021

Married at First Sight: Mel Schilling’s career

Mel has made history, as the first Aussie coach to be accredited by the International Dating Coach Association.

She also has 20 years of experience as a psychologist behind her.

The dating and relationship expert has worked for Australia’s Nine TV channel, where she became a firm favorite on the country’s MAFS show.

She has worked with clients at all stages of their communicative lives, from dating to relationships, parenthood, career and divorce.

Her career has mainly involved being a business and personal coach to people at all business levels, from graduates to C-suite professionals, across the Australasian and Middle East regions. Now, she’s in the UK!

Amid her successful career, Mel spent 10 years as a single woman in the Melbourne dating scene, before mastering online dating.

For fans of #MAFSAU apparently Mel is going to be one of the coaches on the uk season #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/dD58RXdyeT — Netta Barzilai’s Moustache (@BagaChipzfan) August 23, 2021

E4: Who is Morag Crichton? MAFS 2021 star’s age and Instagram!

Meet Mel Schilling’s husband

Mel met her husband Gareth Brisbane when she was 39 years old.

The couple had first spoke through eHarmony, an online dating website.

After a blossoming relationship, she had IVF at the age of 42 to become a mum to daughter Madison, now six, the couple’s first child together.

Mel married Gareth, who is originally from Northern Ireland, in Bali in July 2018, and thinks finding love later in life helps her relate to the contestants.

She has relocated to Brighton with her family from their home in Bali, during filming of the E4 show.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON E4 MONDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK