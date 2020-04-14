Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Channel 4 has brought a brand new restoration programme to our screens.

Called Mend It for Money, the series sees some of the nation’s best renovators compete against each other in a bid to deliver the best quality restoration service and earn money.

From antique renovators to metalwork specialists, the show features high-end talent across the UK.

So, let’s meet the cast of the Channel 4 show!

Mend It for Money: Meet the cast

Christina Robinson

Sean Marshall

Nick Zammeti

Andy Blundell

Sunjay Vara

Hannah Gordon

Christina Robinson

Christina is a bespoke metalwork specialist from Cornwall. The Channel 4 star runs her own company called Creative Metalwork which specialises in glass restoration, railings and more.

You can find her on Instagram @creativemetal, though her profile is private at the time of publication.

Sean Marshall

Sean is an antique restorator who specialises in a range of objects, from good-quality clockwork to restoring an old British post box.

Nick Zammeti

Nick is an artist who loves creating anything out of wood. In addition, he also runs a YouTube channel where you will find plenty of his artwork and DIY projects.

Follow him on Insta under the handle @nickzammeti.

Andy Blundell

Andy is a restorator from Cumbria with over 30 years of experience. He trained and worked in London before moving up north to continue his restoration business.

Follow Andy and his adorable puppy Dude from the Instagram link below. In addition, you can find Dude under the Insta page @zuchon_dude_.

Sunjay Vara

Sunjay is a specialist in vehicle service, tuning and restoration.

You can find more about the work he does from his Instagram account below.

Hannah Gordon

Hannah has been a mechanic for over 12 years now. When she’s not busy fixing something, the Mend It for Money star writes for Wheels for Women and Driven Women Magazine.

Find her on Twitter under the name @femalemechanic1.

