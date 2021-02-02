Mend It for Money: Who is the narrator? Channel 4 star is also on The Apprentice!











After a successful pilot last year, Mend It for Money has returned for its first-ever series – but who is the narrator behind the Channel 4 series?

Channel 4 brought a brand new restoration programme to our screens this week.

Airing weekdays at 5 pm, Mend It for Money sees some of the nation’s best renovators as they compete against each other in a bid to deliver the best quality restoration service and earn money.

But who is the voiceover of the Channel 4 programme?

It turns out he’s a well-known comedian and star from The Apprentice!

Restorers: Paul Commander, Sophie Harris, Nick Zametti, JoJo Woods and Mark Maher, Channel 4 pictures

Mend It for Money: Who is the narrator?

Tom Allen

Comedian Tom Allen is the voiceover behind the first series of Mend It for Money.

Viewers at home have recognised his distinct voice but have kept scratching their heads exactly who narrates the Channel 4 show.

Tom is also the voiceover behind All Star Driving School, an E4 celebrity programme which has featured the likes of TOWIE’s Arg and Made in Chelsea’s Victoria Baker-Harber.

The comedian rose to fame in 2005 when he won the stand-up comedy competition So You Think You’re Funny? and has done a number of stand-up shows across the UK.

Where else have we seen Tom Allen?

The comedian has served as the co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals, presented on Big Brother’s Big Mouth. He is also the regular host of The Apprentice follow-on series, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!

From big to small appearances, Tom’s career as a presenter has rocketed in the last few years.

Viewers may also recognise his face from appearances in Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Tom Allen: Partner

The comedian’s relationship status is currently unknown so we can assume that he is single in 2021.

In a 2019 interview with i news, Tom revealed that he has never had a partner. He said: “I used to think that was a bit of a scandal in itself, an unusual thing. But I’ve met more and more people who are like that.

“There are people who find it very easy to get into relationships and I’ve always just not.”

While Tom candidly opened up about being single before, you never know what’s on the cards in the new year.

