Michelin-starred Claude Bosi recreates The Whopper - Snackmasters!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

There is a lot of competition when it comes to food TV programmes, from cook-offs to documentaries and everything in between. All the major networks from BBC to Netflix have their own culinary shows and so when a new one comes along it has to be great to make its mark.

Snackmasters has proven a hit with viewers since it landed on Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 1st.

The food series follows First Dates’ Maître D’ Fred Sirieix and brilliant comedian Jayde Adams as they explore the UK’s favourite snacks and how they’re made.

Each episode also features two guest chefs who attempt – successfully or unsuccessfully – to recreate the snack.

Episode 3 (Tuesday, October 15th) saw Claude Bosi step into the Snackmasters kitchen. So, who is Claude?

Meet Claude Bosi

Claude Bosi is a 47-year-old chef from Lyon, France who has been living and working in the U.K. since the Nineties.

Claude got his start in the industry after catering college where he became an apprentice at restaurant Léon de Lyon.

He moved around a variety of restaurants in France including Le Chiberta and L’Arpège in Paris.

In November 1997, Claude moved to England to become the Sous Chef at Overton Grange in Ludlow, Shropshire. Shortly after he became Head Chef and the restaurant won its first – and his first – Michelin star there.

Claude Bosi: Hibiscus

Claude really rocketed to fame when he opened his own restaurant, Hibiscus, in 2000. He opened it in Ludlow after falling in love with the area working at Overton Grange.

He earned two Michelin stars within four years of opening Hibiscus.

In 2007, Claude closed the Ludlow branch of Hibiscus and decided to reopen the restaurant in London. In the years Hibiscus was open in the country’s capital, Claude earned the London restaurant two Michelin stars.

The doors of Hibiscus closed after its final service on October 1st, 2016.

Following his work with Hibiscus, Claude has moved on to a new restaurant. Since March 2017, Claude Bosi has overseen Claude Bosi at Bibendum, in Michelin House.

Claude obtained two more Michelin stars for this most recent venture.

Claude on Snackmasters

So far, the chefs on Snackmasters have tackled the likes of Monster Munch and the Kit Kat.

Episode 3 sees the Michelin-starred chef take on The Whopper, Burger King’s staple item!

Claude, alongside fellow chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen will attempt to master the art of the fast food burger in five days before making their own in an actual Burger King restaurant.

To see more of what Claude thought of the Snackmasters task, see what he said about it on his Instagram!

WATCH SNACKMASTERS EVERY TUESDAY AT 9:15 PM ON CHANNEL 4 FROM OCTOBER 1ST 2019