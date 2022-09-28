Mike and Sarah's Grand Designs project could be hampered by 'personal problems'











Tonight’s Grand Designs will see couple Mike and Sarah take on an incredibly ambitious project – building a 21st-Century version of a historic longhouse.

Host Kevin McCloud meets the pair in Derbyshire on tonight’s offering – airing on Channel 4 at 9pm – after they purchased a remote smallholding in the Dales.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store for fans of the show…

The Grand Design

Mike and Sarah’s big plan is to create a modern version of a historic Derbyshire longhouse – somewhere for them and their elderly parents to live and somewhere for them to rear animals too.

The project is enormous and features a corrugated building with a highly complex roof shape.

The plans include five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with room for their elderly parents and guest rooms for their two daughters.

It’s certainly not going to be easy to build and they end up facing delays that send their schedule into disarray.

But the teaser for the show suggests that it’s problems of a personal nature that really hit the project hard.

In a trailer posted on the show’s official Twitter account, Kevin asks the couple what they’re going to build.

Mike tells him: “A 21st-Century interpretation of a Derbyshire longhouse.”

And as they begin to gather together their building supplies, a shocked Kevin tells them: “I hadn’t really appreciated just how big your building is going to be.”

Crew members say the project is “one of the most difficult installations” they’ve ever done and even say it looks more like the Battlestar Galactica than a house.

And after stepping inside, Kevin jokes: “Good God. Really it’s a Derbyshire incredibly longhouse.”

The teaser got fans very excited, with one commenting: “A lot of us here have been waiting for this one”.

Another pleaded: “Favourite show. Don’t stop filming new ones!”

Meet Mike and Sarah

Mike and Sarah are set to become the latest stars of Grand Design.

A post on the show’s Instagram page showed them posing outside their home with Kevin.

It read: “Tonight we’re in Derbyshire where Mike and Sarah set out to build a 21st-century version of a historic longhouse.

“Enormous, corrugated and with a highly complex roof shape, it’s not going to be an easy build.”

The Derbyshire-based couple bought the 18.5-acre smallholding for £250,000, but it didn’t include a house.

They hired an architect to design their dream home inspired by a medieval longhouse.

