Who is Mike Wozniak? Meet Taskmaster's comedian set to star in series 11!











Mike Wozniak joins the line-up of comedians taking part in series 11 of Channel 4’s Taskmaster. So who is he?

He is amongst Charlotte Ritchie, Jamali Maddix, Lee Mack, Mike Wozniak and Sarah Kendall, who will all be showing their faces on the 2021 show.

Mike is likely to be given ridiculous tasks given to comedians every year, such as painting a picture of a horse – while riding a horse.

So who is Mike Wozniak? If you haven’t heard of him before, or have (but want to get to know him better), you’ve come to the right place…

Taskmaster Series 11. Picture: Channel 4

Meet Mike Wozniak

Mike, who was raised in Portsmouth, is best known for playing Brian in the Channel 4 sitcom Man Down, which he co-wrote for seasons 3 and 4.

The comedian is also part of the team behind Small Scenes on BBC Radio 4.

As a writer, performer, and actor who launched his career in the late 1990s, Mike made his directorial debut with the short film Sump.

Mike actually went to medical school and practised as a doctor, before becoming a full-time comedian in 2007.

He has played to festivals across the world, such as Palm Springs ShortFest.

Where else have we seen Mike’s work?

In 2015, he wrote Ruby Robinson, a comedy short film for Sky Arts, starring Kim Cattrall and a troupe of acrobats from across Europe.

He is a regular contributor to the Beef and Dairy Network Podcast.

Mike also launched the St Elwick’s Neighbourhood Association Newsletter Podcast with Dotdotdot Productions.

He was nominee for Best Comedy Show in Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2013.

Sent home early from work again. pic.twitter.com/Zs2CS6KqJj — Mike Wozniak (@mrmikewozniak) September 1, 2015

Mike Wozniak: Family

Mike is married, however the identity of his wife remains private.

During his Take The Hit stand-up gig, he told stories of his wife’s parents moving in with him and his family.

In 2010, he done a stand-up which revealed jokes about him and his wife trying for a baby.

An early Christmas present from the Taskmaster – the series 11 line up!



Charlotte Ritchie (@Charitchie), @JamaliMaddix, @LeeMack, @MrMikeWozniak and @Sarah_Kendall are next up to face the Taskmaster @GDavies and his assistant Little @AlexHorne.



Coming to @Channel4 in 2021. pic.twitter.com/hL0Mzq3pUu — Taskmaster (@taskmaster) December 17, 2020

WATCH TASKMASTER SERIES 11 IN EARLY 2021

