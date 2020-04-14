Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Made in Chelsea‘s 2020 series have returned with dramatic love triangles, emotional break-ups, and exes on the scene.

Former Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson made a bombshell return last night (Monday, April 13th) following her exit from the E4 series back in 2017.

Tiff’s return to Chelsea is not because of her ex Sam Thompson. Instead, she’s interested to get to know Sam’s friend Miles Nazaire more after the two enjoyed a first-night out together.

So, are Miles and Tiff still together? Let’s find out if Miles finally decided to settle down with someone…

Tiffany and Miles on Made in Chelsea

In episode 4 of series 19 (April 14th), Miles revealed to Sam that he’d started dating his ex Tiffany Watson. Sam was shocked since Tiff was the one who called it quits a few years ago.

Nevertheless, Miles and Tiff enjoyed their date at the Pear Tree Cafe in Battersea and will be meeting again…

Are Miles and Tiff still together?

Reality Titbit believes that Miles and Tiff are not dating anymore.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Tiff revealed she returned to Made in Chelsea after being in a serious relationship for two years. But we highly doubt Miles and Tiff are up for something serious.

Plus, Miles is well-known for his dating style. Remember Miles’ date Bethany Moore from the first episodes? Well, Miles and Beth are no longer together which makes us think that he and Tiff are not dating post-Made in Chelsea.

In addition, they haven’t shared any snaps together on their social media profiles…

Fans react to Miles and Tiff in Made in Chelsea

Viewers watching at home are not sure why Miles wants to date Sam’s ex Tiff. Many believe that there’s a lot of drama and emotional twists in the upcoming episodes.

How high pitched was Sam's voice then? Fair play to Miles though. Very mature. #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/wv1yCSfQnb — Let's Watch Telly 📺 (@LetsWatchTele) April 13, 2020

Soooo I know James was Miles' best friend & he went for Maeva & Miles hated that. But now Miles wants to date Sam's ex? Okayyy this'll be INTERESTING #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/voUbfXcNmw — ᴛʀxʏxᴍʟʀ (@TeeMill4) April 13, 2020

