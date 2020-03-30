Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Made in Chelsea made a much-anticipated return with series 19, returning to its weekly timeslot on Monday nights at 9 pm on E4.

And after so many seasons, there is still plenty of drama and twists in the 20-something residents’ lives. From emotional break-ups to new love triangles, there’s a lot to keep fans busy and entertained.

However, this time viewers at home were more distracted with Miles Nazaire’s new teeth in Made in Chelsea’s episode 1 (March 23rd).

So, let’s take a closer look at Miles’ teeth and find out where he had them done!

Miles Nazaire’s new teeth

Made in Chelsea returned for its nineteenth series this year, kicking off from Monday, March 23rd.

The new season sees the return of many familiar faces, but there are a bunch of newcomers in this season as well.

For instance, Miles was beaming when he introduced Bethany Moore as his new love interest. And that’s exactly when viewers at home noticed that Miles had his teeth done!

Where did Miles get his teeth?

According to Miles’ Instagram post from December 2019, he had his teeth done at Harley Street Dental Studio.

The dental practice is based in London and offers a range of treatments, including cosmetic dentistry and dental implants.

Harley Street Dental Studio is run by founding dentists Dr Mark Hughes and Dr Adam Thorne. And during the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, the practice is running free video consultations for their patients.

Viewers react to Miles’ new teeth

It’s safe to say that Miles’ new teeth are not popular with fans of Made in Chelsea.

Many have insisted that his original ones looked a lot better, saying that he shouldn’t have had them done.

Some have even joked that Miles’ new teeth give them serious throwback vibes of Ross’ teeth from an episode in Friends.

