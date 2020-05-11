Made in Chelsea: Who is Mimi Bouchard? E4 star's age, career and Instagram!

Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Made in Chelsea 2020 series might have finished, but luckily E4 brought Made in Chelsea Favourites on Monday evenings.

In every episode, cast members revisit old episodes as they look back at dramatic love triangles, failed friendships and newcomers on the show.

Tonight (Monday, May 11th), Tiffany Watson and Olivia Bentley relive another iconic episode as they explore Tiff and Sam’s former relationship, as well as Olivia’s love triangle with Fred and Mimi.

But, who is Mimi Bouchard? Here’s everything you need to know about her, from age to Instagram!

Who is Mimi Bouchard?

Mimi is 23 years old and comes from Canada. The Made in Chelsea star was born in Toronto on July 26th, 1996.

She is a blogger and social media influencer and you will find Mimi blogging on her website Mimibee all about self-care, personal development, confidence and fitness.

For instance, she’s released several guides and e-books such as The Confidence Course: An 8-Day Transformation and Body Reset Plan: Your 21-Day Transformation.

Plus, she also has a podcast where she covers a range of topics, including how to create abundance in your life, the law of attraction, overcoming insecurities and positivity. Find more about her podcast here.

Mimi has a famous relative in sports as she is a cousin of Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

When was Mimi on Made in Chelsea?

Mimi joined Made in Chelsea in series 13 back in 2017.

During her time on the E4 show, she was involved in a series of dramatic storylines. She appeared on Made in Chelsea as Georgia Toffolo’s close friend and she got involved in a love triangle when Olivia Bentley used to date Fredrik Ferrier.

In addition, Mimi also dated Sam Thompson when he and his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Watson were on a break.

In series 15, Mimi appeared on the show with her boyfriend at the time Ben Darby.

Follow Mimi on Instagram

You can follow Mimi on Instagram under the handle @mimibouchard.

Her appearance on Made in Chelsea has helped her get an impressive fan base with 184k followers.

Similar to her blog, Mimi likes to share health, fitness and productivity tips on her Insta profile.

