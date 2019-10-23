University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Snackmasters blew onto Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 1st and was an instant hit with viewers.

The foodie series sees First Dates legend Fred Sirieix and comedic co-host Jayde Adams take on the snack industry. From Monster Munch to KitKats, they explore all of the nation’s favourite snacks and with a little help from some renowned chefs, recreate them!

Many fans of the show were disappointed when Snackmasters repeated the third episode last night (Tuesday, October 22nd) rather than showing the next instalment in the series.

So, why didn’t Channel 4 show episode 4?

Where is episode 4?

There isn’t a fourth episode!

Sadly, the first season of Snackmasters is only a three-parter.

When fans heard news that it would be a short series, they were greatly disappointed. Particularly as there was supposed to be a Snickers episode which never made it to screen.

One viewer Tweeted: “Anyone else gutted #Snackmasters was only 3 episodes long. I feel cheated!” Another added: “Devastated there’s no #Snackmasters tonight.”

@Channel4 where is the snickers #snackmasters episode? I was looking forward to that! 😭😭😭 — Meg (@dunderkitty) October 22, 2019

Will there be a series 2?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, there has been no word from Channel 4 about Snackmasters renewal status. Usually they do not reveal whether the show has been renewed until a couple of months after the previous series ends.

Considering the response from fans and critics to this first season, it would hardly be surprising if they brought back Snackmasters.

It’s Fred and food… what’s not to love?!

Until the series comes back to our screens, you can catch up with all of the episodes on Channel 4’s streaming service, 4oD now.

