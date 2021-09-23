Who is Morgana Robinson on Taskmaster and is she married?











Morgana Robinson joins the comedian line-up on Taskmaster 2021. As the show launches, fans may wonder who she is and if she is married.

Alongside Guz Khan, Alan Davies, Victoria Coren-Mitchell, and Desiree Burch, she will be trying to impress The Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Many unusual challenges, like painting a picture of a horse whilst riding a horse, may be put to Morgana as she takes part in Taskmaster series 12.

Some fans tuning in may not know who Morgana is, so Reality Titbit looked into her successful comedy career and whether she is married.

Who is Morgana Robinson?

Morgana is an Australian impressionist, comedian, writer and actress.

She is best known for her comedy sketch programmes The Morgana Show and Morgana Robinson’s The Agency on Channel 4.

The Taskmaster star has also appeared on The TNT Show, House of Fools and Very Important People, where she impersonated Adele and Amy Childs.

Viewers may recognise her for starring as Pippa Middleton in The Windsors, a comedy parody of the British Royal Family.

Now, she is making her mark on Channel 4’s comedy show Taskmaster!

Taskmaster: Morgana’s comedy career

Morgana’s TV career began in 2007, when she played an Eastern European internet bride in BBC1’s comedy The Green Green Grass.

She then starred as Rachel in the TV pilot and improvised mockumentary Eight Steps to Enlightenment and a Nervous Breakdown.

In 2009, she appeared in a running sketch segment in The TNT Show as Gilbert, a teenage ‘special needs’ boy who interviews celebrities, alongside his disabled crew members.

A year later, she was given her own sketch show on Channel 4!

The comedian’s rise to success was recognised in the 2012 British Comedy Awards, when she won in the Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist category.

Then in 2018, she won the BAFTA Award in the Best Short Form Programme category for Morgana Robinson’s Summer.

Is Morgana Robinson married?

Morgana is currently not married, and has not publicly spoken out about any potential romantic partners in her life.

However, she recently shared a picture resting in a man’s arms, but cut off the top part of his face, leaving fans to question who the mystery guy is.

Many have established that it appears to be Matt Berry, and now her followers are hoping that they may be in a relationship.

Matt is a 47-year-old English actor, comedian, musician and writer, who starred on House of Fools alongside Morgana.

He has also appeared in several comedy series such as The IT Crowd, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, The Mighty Boosh, and Snuff Box.

