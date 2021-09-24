Taskmaster's Morgana Robinson's weight loss explored











Taskmaster series 12 began airing on Channel 4 on September 23rd, when viewers noticed that comedian Morgana may have lost weight.

Morgana Robinson stars in this year’s series, which sees her and four other comedians do crazy stunts to impress Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

Stunts in this case translates to unusual challenges like trying to burst a balloon or creating a portrait using toilet roll…

But another thing that fans noticed was Morgana’s appearance, with some assuming she had lost weight recently. So, we explored her Instagram pics.

THIS WEEK ON THE FARMS: Is Helen Skelton pregnant?

Taskmaster Series 12 Line Up Revealed BridTV 2768 Taskmaster Series 12 Line Up Revealed 808706 808706 center 22403

Morgana Robinson talks weight loss

Since she appeared on Taskmaster, several viewers began paying attention to her appearance before wondering if she has lost weight recently.

The Channel 4 star revealed she was told to lose weight when her comedy career began to rise to success.

Morgana, who won Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist in the 2012 British Comedy Awards, is used to being scrutinised for her looks.

She told The Sunday Times in that same year:

Getting used to the scrutiny of my appearance has been hard. When I started, everyone told me to lose weight. It made me angry, and it hurt because I’ve always been happy being me.

Morgana added: “I did lose a stone, but I don’t think it’s healthy to be so self-aware. Ignorance is bliss.”

Morgana Robinson is already one of my favourite contestants ever #Taskmaster — Adam Zimmer (@AdamDZimmer) September 24, 2021

Taskmaster: Morgana’s older pics explored

Morgana has always been one for comedy, and sometimes takes photos putting on a purposeful double chin – we’ve all done it!

It is clear to see that she may have lost weight in recent years, as she looks different to pictures taken in 2014 compared to now.

But wouldn’t anyone change a little in seven years?

Her striking looks have been noticed by fans since becoming more and more of a public figure, but since the start, they have always loved her.

Morgana’s comedy is what really matters, and is much adored by viewers.

CHANNEL 4: How to apply for Gogglebox

Morgana is fan favourite on Taskmaster

Since the first episode of series 12, many have already added Morgana to their dream Taskmaster line-up.

Here are just some reactions to her comedy:

New #taskmaster promising. Shame they aired the bleeped version by accident cos clearly Morgana's brought her swearing boots. Great entertainment. — Colin Harris (@FruitEatingBear) September 23, 2021

Morgana was bloody brilliant on #Taskmaster tonight. @GuzKhanOfficial was just as great as I knew he would be. Great episode. https://t.co/J92xXcEuPP — John Tracey (@acomedyfanguy) September 23, 2021

WATCH TASKMASTER ON CHANNEL 4 THURSDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK