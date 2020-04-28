Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Developing a condition, illness or disorder at a later stage in life can come at a great shock, particularly after a lifetime of relative health, or if the specific condition is one which usually develops in childhood.

That’s exactly what happened for Elizabeth Hall, the subject of Channel 4’s one-off documentary, The Mum Who Got Tourette’s.

Tourette’s is a neurodevelopmental disorder, one which commonly begins when you are a child or teenager. It manifests in either physical or vocal tics, the most famous of which – and simultaneously one of the most rare tics – is involuntary swearing. This reportedly affects just one in ten of those with Tourette’s syndrome but remains one of the disorder’s most identifiable traits.

Despite the fact that the Hall family were used to dealing with Tourette’s – their son Robert also has the disorder – when Elizabeth developed the disorder at 40 years old, it came as a real shock.

But where are the Hall family from? Where is The Mum Who Got Tourette’s filmed?

Meet the Hall family

Elizabeth, now 47, is married to 50 year old Simeon Hall.

Simeon is a Manager for Real Estate Finance & Investment branch Hays. He has over 13 years of experience in banking and financial recruitment, and obtained his Business Studies degree from Birmingham City University (1987 – 1991).

Elizabeth and Simeon have three children: Eloise (20), Robert (17), Flo (8).

SEE ALSO : Race Across the World’s Jo and Sam narrowly miss out on the finale

Where do the Hall family live?

The Hall family are from Bedfordshire and so a majority of the filming was done in their house and the local area.

Elizabeth spoke of their outwardly idyllic life in the documentary: “A mum and a dad, married for 20 years, a house in the country, and three kids. Unremarkable in every way except for three years ago, out of the blue, I developed Tourette’s syndrome.”

COVID UPDATE: How is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

The Mum Who Got Tourette’s: Filming location

The Mum Who Got Tourette’s is mainly filmed in Bedfordshire.

However, they do take family trips elsewhere in the documentary, as we saw the family head to Cornwall for a holiday.

They go to Flambards Theme Park on their visit.

WATCH THE MUM WHO GOT TOURETTE’S ON 4OD NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK