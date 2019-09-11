Naked Attraction: Has Anna Richardson had plastic surgery? Botox to lipo!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Anna Richardson has been on our TV screens for a good 19 years now and the presenter is synonymous with Channel 4’s Naked Attraction.

In her time, Anna has also hosted shows such as Supersize vs. Superskinny, You Are What You Eat and The Sex Education Show.

The programmes that Anna finds herself hosting often revolve around body image, health or the two combined.

So what does Anna think of her own image? Has she had any plastic surgery?

Has Anna Richardson had plastic surgery?

Yes. Anna has had some cosmetic procedures done.

In a 2014 interview, Anna said: “I love Botox! I started using it about a year ago and I’m so impressed! I’m like a drug addict – a proper Botox junkie!”

And other than being a huge fan of Botox injections, Anna also added that she tried out ‘lunchtime lipo’ where a substance is injected to melt fat. But after an ‘unbelievably painful’ experience of the lipo treatment, Anna didn’t try it again.

Anna’s cosmetic procedures

Due to the nature of Anna’s job, she’s also opted in for procedures to test them out including giving CoolSculpting a go in 2013. CoolSculpting involves freezing fat cells away and Anna attempted the £800 procedure on her upper-thighs.

Anna presented Channel 4 show How Not To Get Old and endured a Vampire Facial which is said to be something that Kim Kardashian gets done.

A Vampire Facial is said to boost collagen production and involves taking blood from your arm and injecting it into your face.

After trying the treatment, Anna said: “I was badly bruised. People stopped me in the street to ask if I’d had an accident. It’s quite brutal. I saw results after two weeks and then my bags soon came back.”

Is Anna Richardson married?

No, Anna isn’t married. The TV presenter and writer was in an 18-year relationship with TV producer Charles Martin, however, they split in 2014.

Since 2014 she’s been romantically involved with none other than everyone’s favourite comedian Sue Perkins!

Anna is bisexual and writes on her Instagram bio that she’s a ‘Mental Health warrior’ and ‘LGBT+advocate’.

