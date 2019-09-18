Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If there’s any TV show that has the capability of catching your attention in a matter of seconds, its Naked Attraction.

The naked dating show, hosted by Anna Richardson, aims to get people together ‘backwards’, getting all of the awkward naked stuff out the way first.

Season 5 of the unique show kicked off in 2019 and its final episode airs on Wednesday, September 18th.

Episode 5 sees Andy and Amira on the Channel 4 show. So, let’s find out a bit more about Naked Attraction’s Amira…

Naked Attraction: Who is Amira?

Episode 5 of Naked Attraction season 5 sees transgender woman Amira have her pick of a selection of six naked people.

Amira is 22 years old and by the looks of things, she comes from Glasgow.

The Naked Attraction participant is already somewhat Twitter famous with many people already Tweeting about her.

OMG: Naked Attraction: Has Anna Richardson had plastic surgery? Botox to lipo!

How iconic is Amira Nadeem — caitlin (@badgalcaitymac) April 19, 2016

Amira Nadeem on Instagram

Before appearing on Naked Attraction, Amira has almost 4,000 followers on Instagram!

You can find Amira under the handle @amira_nadeem727.

Amira took to social media to share that her Naked Attraction episode is set to be “a belter”.

Going back to the beginning of Amira’s Insta feed, she’s clearly a fan of a selfie or two and has been on Instagram since 2013.

SEE ALSO: Naked Attraction fans want a slice of Leon – and we found him on Instagram!

Naked Attraction: What happens in episode 5?

As always, episode 5 of Naked Attraction will see two singletons have their pick of six naked people.

September 18th will see rugby player Andy from Coventry on the show as well as Amira.

Each round, more and more of the contestants are revealed one by one they’re whittled down to a final chosen date.

At the end of the show, we’ll get to see the couples go on a fully-clothed dated and we’ll find out whether it all worked out or not!

SEE ALSO: Get tickets to Mo Gilligan’s Lateish Show – Channel 4’s new comedy gig!

WATCH NAKED ATTRACTION SEASON 5 AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE