Channel 4 brought the documentary NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives on Wednesday, May 6th.

The one-off series features medical workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic across the UK. The programme was filmed during the crisis and tells the emotional stories of NHS staff who battle for patients’ lives every single day.

The documentary features chief executive Caroline Shaw, as well as NHS workers Rony, Jess, Luke and others.

Let’s meet the brave medical workers and get to know them better.

Meet Caroline Shaw

Caroline Shaw is the chief executive of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. She joined the hospital as an interim CEO back in January 2019.

Prior to her role, she completed an MSc degree in Healthcare Policy and Management at the University of Birmingham and worked as a midwife.

Between 2005 and 2014, Caroline was the chief executive of the Christie Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester. In 2013, she received the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her work in cancer research and treatment.

Tomorrow night at 9pm you can see @CShawQEH in @Channel4's new documentary, 'NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives’ . Here's why Caroline thought it would be important we took part in the documentary. #NHSHeroes #TeamQEH #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/7i3Z6LENuC — The QEH King's Lynn (@TeamQEH) May 5, 2020

Meet Dr Rony Berrebi

Rony is an ICU (intensive care unit) doctor and consultant from London. He specialises in anaesthetics and intensive care medicine at the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

He was worked for several other NHS trusts in London, including King’s College Hospital, Princess Royal Hospital and Guy’s Hospital.

Apart from his medical career, Rony is a keen musician and songwriter. You can find more about his stellar work on Rony Music.

Meet Luke Sumner

Also appearing in the Channel 4 documentary is intensive care nurse Luke Sumner who works at a hospital in Blackpool. He is 39 years old and has worked for the NHS for almost 20 years now.

Speaking to The Mirror, Luke revealed what’s like to treat patients during a pandemic. He said:

We don’t have patients: we have VIPs. We treat everyone exactly as we’d like our own family treated.

Meet Jessica Head

Jessica is 24 years old and works as an intensive care nurse in Glasgow.

Talking to presenter Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain earlier this week, Jess revealed that she was to marry her partner in April, but like many couples around the world, they had to reschedule their wedding plans.

