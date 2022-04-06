











Nick Grimshaw is making his mark in the interior industry as he fronts Channel 4’s new series The Great Home Transformation, alongside Emma Willis. We had a peek at some pictures of his London home…

The former Radio 1 DJ and host has allowed cameras into his unique pad on Gogglebox already, but when viewers see just how snazzy his DIY skills, they’re going to be itching at walls to see more of the place.

From an open-plan kitchen to a long dining table, the presenter has a lavish crib to go back to after a long day of presenting. So, what is his house like and who is the partner he shares the place with?

GET TO KNOW: Liv Grimshaw from Celebrity Gogglebox – age and career

Pictured: Nick. Credit: Channel 4 Press.

Where does Nick Grimshaw live?

Nick lives in a £2.1million townhouse in north London with his fiance. With his dogs Pig and Stinky for company, the dark blue walls in the living room were quickly noticed when he allowed cameras into his home for Channel 4.

Based in Islington, The Great Home Transformation host viewed the property back in 2015, alongside a female friend. As per Daily Mail, he arrived in a stylish £80,000 Mercedes G-Wagon, which is complimentary to his home interior.

He is thought to have a net worth of £1.5million, as per The Sun. Nick’s previous BBC salary was revealed to be between £300,000 and £399,000 a year, before he moved to Channel 4 for the new series.

Actually quite obsessed with the interior design of Nick Grimshaw’s house — Riley (@rileyemma28) March 14, 2022

Nick’s house is an interior dream

If you didn’t already know, Nick has his own Instagram dedicated to his interior design studio, called @thirtysixandahalf. With at least 95K followers, the man’s work is almost more famous than, well, him.

Quirky-galore, there is not one boring corner of the Channel 4 host’s home. The living room alone has a huge light pink glass ornament for its main feature, while a giant mirror and old school fireplace is the room’s centrepiece.

An artsy Lucy Ross piece from the 1990s fills one wall of the house, while curtains fill the gap between the funky, dim lighting of the room next to the bathroom. He even had a concrete coffee table specially made for them.

Nick isn’t afraid of colour, proved by the orange light fitting in the main bedroom and vibrancy of the art pieces all over the property. Plus, their dogs Pig and Stinky have their own classy bed at the end of his!

LOOK: The Chrisley Knows Best house has more baths than you have bedrooms

Who is the Channel 4 host’s partner?

Nick lives at his home with his fiance Mashach “Mesh” Henry, a 26-year-old dancer who once reached the final of 2015’s BBC Young Dancer Competition. As of the end of March 2022, the couple got engaged.

He currently works for Rambert, known as one of the leading independent dance companies. Mesh and Nick began dating four years ago, before the presenter asked his beau to move in with him in July 2019.

As they both don’t work regular 9-to-5 jobs, the newly-engaged couple regularly spend time during the week together. Nick recently posted a series of photo booth pictures of himself and Henry, showing off his new ring!

WATCH THE GREAT HOME TRANSFORMATION ON CHANNEL 4 WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK