Celebrity Gogglebox: Who are Nigel Havers and Denis Lawson? Acting duo back for 2021 series!











Celebrity Gogglebox features a vast array of familiar faces in 2021. The Channel 4 show first launched in 2019 following the success of Gogglebox. Tom Jones, Sunetra Sarker, Martin Kemp and a shedload more celebs give us their run-down of the week’s telly.

Some celebrities have been staples on the show since the very beginning including Chris Eubank Sr and Jr, Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall and Martin and Roman Kemp, however, there are always new people being added to the Celeb Gogglebox cast list, so let’s find out more about Nigel Havers and Denis Lawson.

Screenshot: Nigel and Dennis Gogglebox 2021 – Channel 4

Celebrity Gogglebox: Nigel and Denis join the show

Nigel and Denis haven’t appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox since series 1 in 2019, but they have been on the show a long time.

Nigel and Denis joined the Celebrity Gogglebox cast in 2020 and have returned for the 2021 series, too.

The TV-watching duo didn’t appear on the 2021 series until episode 7 which aired on Friday, July 16th.

Meet Nigel Havers

Nigel Havers is a very recognisable cast member on Celeb Gogglebox. He’s an actor and TV presenter who is best-known for playing Lewis Archer in Coronation Street and Stanley Keen in Benidorm.

Nigel was born in London in 1951 meaning that he’ll turn 70 years old in 2021.

During his career, Nigel’s been nominated for BAFTAs and British Soap Awards and won a British Soap Awards for ‘Best Exit’ in 2013.

He’s been married to Georgiana Bronfman since 2007.

Denis Lawson joins Nigel!

Alongside Nigel on the Gogglebox sofa is Star Wars actor Denis Lawson.

Seventy-three-year-old Denis hails from Scotland and was born in Perthshire in 1947.

As per IMDb, Denis’ acting career started out in 1969 on TV series Dr Finlay’s Casebook. He went on to appear in huge movies such as Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and more!

