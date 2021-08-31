What surgery has Nikita had done? MAFS star's procedures revealed











Nikita made a lasting impact on viewers, when the first episode of the latest MAFS UK season launched. Some wonder what surgery she’s had.

It is the daring series where singletons lay eyes on their new husband or wife at the altar, but not after several dates – as complete strangers.

Nikita Jasmine done exactly that, with Ant Poole, before they headed to the after party to get “mortal” (her words) and meet each other’s family.

The Married at First Sight UK star addressed her surgery during the introduction, and if you missed it, Reality Titbit can list her procedures.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Who is lingerie model Nikita Jasmine?

Married at First Sight Season 6 | Nikita Jasmine

What surgery does Nikita Jasmine have?

Nikita has BBL, boob job, nose job, and full body liposuction

Nikita said that she has had “quite a bit of cosmetic surgery”, before adding that she got her first boob job a few years back.

The E4 star also revealed she got her teeth done as well, before adding that she is “not like a plastic barbie doll”.

She went on to add that she has “just, like, tweaked a few things”.

i am obsessed with nikita #MarriedAtFirstSightuk — ciara 🍓🌙✨ (@ciaraellen) August 30, 2021

Before and after pics of MAFS star

Looking through Instagram, it is clear to see how Nikita’s appearance has changed over time, such as getting a curvier body.

Her facial features are significantly more full, from fuller cheeks and jaw, which could potentially be cheek and jaw filler.

It also looks like she has had lip filler put in, as they look much more full.

In November 2020, she uploaded a photo with the caption: “The glow up is real bishhhh”, before hashtagging ‘#jennifersmithaesthetics’.

Her overall face appears to be much more defined. In May 2020, her face did not appear as full in the cheek and jaw area as it looks now.

CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF: What is Megan McKenna’s net worth?

Nikita opens up about plastic surgery

After revealing that image is important to her, the MAFS star went on to reveal what surgery she has had done.

She also said that she had her first Brazilian Bum Lift a few years ago.

Talking about looks, it wasn’t just herself that she is particular about, but also the man she planned to marry.

Nikita specifically asked the experts to match her with a muscular, tall man, who is over 6 feet with veneers, while being very tanned.

When she was matched with Ant, the MAFS star said she was not happy, and said the experts have done the opposite of what she asked for.

