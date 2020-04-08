Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The first series of Five Guys a Week came to an end in April 2020.

The Channel 4 dating programme is quite unique as it features a singleton inviting five guys to stay at her home. And the show has become an instant hit with viewers watching at home for its original, fresh and clever format.

The final and fifth episode (Tuesday, April 7th), featured Nina who ended up choosing Scott out of the five guys.

So, are Scott and Nina still together after their appearance on Five Guys a Week? Let’s find out!

Meet Scott from Five Guys a Week

Scott Taylor is a 34-year-old sports nutrition distributor and part-time model from Manchester.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Scott has been head of specialist at PhD Nutrition UK which offers a range of protein powders and bars. Prior to this role, the Five Guys a Week star has worked as a sales manager and trainee recruitment consultant.

Scott also runs his own YouTube channel which you can find here. There, he has just five videos and 11 subscribers at the time of writing.

And if you’re after his Insta, you can find him under the handle @scottroberttaylor where his follower count has risen significantly (more than 3.8k fans) after his stint on the Channel 4 show.

Are Nina and Scott still together?

No, Nina and Scott are no longer together after Five Guys a Week.

The Channel 4 show confirmed it on their official Twitter page, replying to a fan: “No wedding bells.”

Plus, Scott hasn’t shared anything with Nina on his Instagram page, so they must have called it quits.

No wedding bells — Five Guys A Week (@FiveGuysAWeek) April 7, 2020

Viewers react to Nina and Scott

Nina and Scott didn’t end up together, but viewers watching at home were still rooting for them as they found them adorable together.

Plus, many claimed Five Guys a Week was the best telly they’ve watched in a long time.

Can't sleep, it's a full moon so that's probably why. 🐺

Just stumbled on #fiveguysaweek – it's fab. — 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐅𝐅𝐘 (@JohnJamesDuffy) April 8, 2020

Gutted it was the last episode. pic.twitter.com/neWPQK9tiK — Ophelia Butts ( ㅅ ) (@OpheliaButts72) April 7, 2020

ok #fiveguysaweek is the best bit of tv i’ve seen in a while 😭😭 — samantha (@samnthalutes) April 7, 2020

