Presenter Noel Fielding is well-known for his distinctive and eclectic look on the telly. From his witty humour to his eye-catching fashion style, Noel clearly knows how to make an impression.

The Channel 4 host returned for a new episode of Celebrity Bake Off 2020 with another fashionable outfit. And viewers are now asking where they can find Noel’s exact look!

In episode 4 (Tuesday, March 31st), Noel wore a pink jumper with a 1970 label. So, here’s how to find the presenter’s exact jumper!

What jumper is Noel Fielding wearing on Bake Off?

Noel is wearing a pink jumper from London-based fashion designer Bella Freud. It’s called ‘Pink Mohair 1970 Jumper’ and it costs in the range of £300-400.

However, looking at Bella Freud’s website, Noel’s exact pink 1970 jumper is sold out at the time of publication.

Buy a similar 1970 jumper from Bella Freud

Even though there are no pink jumpers left, there are plenty of similar 1970 jumpers you can purchase from Bella Freud.

You can opt for a regular one or go for a roll neck jumper. The cheapest one from the range is a ‘1970 Striped Jumper’ which has been reduced from £335 to £234.50. It comes in three sizes ranging from XS to M and is made out of merino wool.

TV presenter Fearne Cotton recently sported a similar 1970 red jumper on her Instagram profile.

Similar 1970 jumpers on other sites

Though you won’t be able to find the exact 1970 jumper for less money, there are other alternative websites you can look for similar looks.

For instance, Etsy offers a range of 1970 sweaters and jumpers. You can browse the latest collection here.

Plus, there is a range of 1970 colourful jumpers that you can find on eBay. They cost around £30, but note that they are made out of acrylic instead of wool.

