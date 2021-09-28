How to buy Noel Fielding's iconic heart hands shirt on Bake Off











Noel Fielding has always combined iconic fashion pieces with baking, and it hasn’t stopped for GBBO 2021. We found his heart hands shirt.

For the premiere episode, it was the wacky pink smiles jumper, and for Biscuit Week, he whipped out a patterned shirt to celebrate in crumby style.

Ever since he has been a co-host (can you imagine Bake Off without Noel?), he hasn’t ever gone without a colourful shirt or jumper.

We found out how viewers can get sporting a Noel Fielding-esque catwalk for themselves. Here’s how to buy the exact heart hands shirt.

Ep2. Noel, Prue and Paul. Picture: Channel 4

How to buy Noel Fielding’s heart hands shirt

Noel wears the Lazy Oaf ‘Heart Hand Stripe Print Shirt‘, which costs £25. It has black horizontal stripes and hands pulling on pink hearts.

However, it looks like all sites have sold out of the iconic oversized shirt.

Fear not, as fans of the shirt can sign up to be informed when the shirt could come back in, such as on the Doll Skill website.

It looks like the shirt could be fairly old, as Noel showed off the piece in his wardrobe earlier this year – on an Instagram post taken in February 2021.

In fact, it is one of his favorite pieces of clothing!

Bake Off: Similar pieces to Noel’s heart shirt

Lazy Oaf do several patterned pieces, including an oversized white shirt with happy and sad faces all over, called the ‘Happy Sad Long Sleeve Shirt’.

Costing £80, it is fairly expensive compared to the shirt seen in episode two.

For the warmer days, there is also a shirt with pink and white smiley face patterns, which is the ‘Lazy Oaf Happy Check Bowling Shirt’ for £75.

For a more simple look following the heart theme, BoohooMAN is selling a plain black t-shirt with a small red heart in the top right corner.

There are also several jumpers and shirts with hearts on, as seen on the Far Fetch website – where Noel often shops!

Bake off starts tonight, which means…MORE noel fielding shirts to admire and wish I owned myself! 🥺💫 @noelfielding11 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/SM3fWo4miT — Laura (@lc2907) September 21, 2021

Other 2021 Bake Off pieces worn by Noel

Noel’s jumper from episode one is the ‘Crew Neck Jumper With Smiley Face Print‘ from online clothing brand I Saw It First.

The clothing item is very affordable compared to some expensive pieces worn by the GBBO host in the past, as it currently retails at £35.

All you have to do to get your hands on Noel’s iconic jumper is to head to the Post Kulture website, or the ASOS site, and purchase it there.

This is a Noel Fielding’s shirts stan account! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/tXpZJZwfIj — Caroline💉Get vaccinated to get back to normal! (@DarthPlaid) September 26, 2021

