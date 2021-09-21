Buy Noel Fielding's wacky pink and black smiley jumper worn on Bake Off











Noel Fielding is known for his wacky style, and he always brings it out for Great British Bake Off – such as that pink and black smiley jumper.

The nation’s favourite baking show is back on Channel 4, which sees Noel often instruct the contestants when to… get ready, set, baaaake!

Previous years have seen viewers go mad for his fashion, such as the long yellow smiley jumper only true GBBO fans will remember.

If you are a viewer who cannot resist a jumper like Noel’s for yourself, then Reality Titbit is here to get baaaaking – and searching – for the exact item.

Here we dough! Join us tonight from 8pm on @Channel4 for the new series of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Jc4kshY4xs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021

Buy Noel’s pink and black smiley jumper

Noel’s jumper is the ‘Crew Neck Jumper With Smiley Face Print‘ from online clothing brand I Saw It First.

The clothing item is very affordable compared to some expensive pieces worn by the GBBO host in the past, as it currently retails at £35.

All you have to do to get your hands on Noel’s iconic jumper is to head to the Post Kulture website, or the ASOS site, and purchase it there.

why do i literally have this jumper just call me noel fielding the fashion icon pic.twitter.com/Toyf9flpTJ — jess (@losthewill) September 21, 2021

Get Noel’s jumper as a cardigan

For those who don’t want to wear a jumper yet, the exact same style is being sold in an oversized fit cardigan for £35.

You can buy the ‘Pink Oversized Smiley Face Cardigan‘ on the I Saw It First site by popping it in the basket and adding your payment details.

The item comes with button fastening for when it gets a little chilly!

I have the same jumper as Noel fielding. Iconic https://t.co/JH0oLMvUyG — Jodie (@LeavexFast) September 18, 2021

Buy a different colour of Noel’s jumper

So, we know that Noel’s black jumper has pink smiley faces on it, but you can go a completely different colour if you fancy mixing it up.

A similar orange jumper is currently retailing for £28 on ASOS, but this has just one big smiley heart eye face rather than several faces.

There is a light pink version with darker pink smiley faces available on ASOS, and a lilac colour, but they are currently sold out on ASOS.

You can also purchase a black jumper with yellow smiley faces on Yesstyle, which will set you back by £32.25.

