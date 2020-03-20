Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The 2020 series of Celebs Go Dating is over now.

This year’s season came to an end on Thursday (March 19th) and featured celebrity names from Love Island 2019 star Amy Hart to Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Like every year, there were many early break-ups, speed dating sessions, hot romantic dinners and so much more.

Following the finale of series, Made in Chelsea star Olivia Bentley and Joshua Ritchie are reportedly dating now.

So, are they together after their E4 appearance? Let’s find out!

Are Olivia and Josh Ritchie dating?

No, Olivia and Joshua are not together following their stint on Celebs Go Dating.

The Made in Chelsea star denied the rumours that she’s been dating Josh in real life. Speaking to The Sun earlier this month, Liv explained:

No, we’re not. I’ve known Josh for like five years. I knew him long ago, I met him when I was 20, but everyone has asked me this question and it’s so frustrating because it’s not true.

What are viewers saying about Liv and Josh?

Despite Liv’s denial, many fans of the E4 dating programme are confident that the two would make a great couple.

And they firmly believe that they’re actually together.

Plus, Liv and Josh hooked up during Celebs Go Dating so naturally viewers are rooting for them now.

