Monday nights aren’t complete without a weekly dose of MIC and 2019 brings a brand new series to our screens from September 2nd.

Made in Chelsea’s main gal Olivia Bentley actually does more with her time than play polo and eat caviar, she’s only a full-blown photographer!

Liv opened up about her battle with alopecia as a teenager during Made in Chelsea in 2019 and now its led to a jealousy-inducing deal from Cosmopolitan magazine for a feature.

So, let’s take a look at Olivia Bentley’s photography skills, when did she start out snapping pics?

Olivia Bentley: Photography

The subject of Liv’s photography skills has come up a fair few times during her appearances on Made in Chelsea.

One of the more memorable moments where Olivia’s artwork was displayed was when she held a photo exhibition during series 16 episode 1.

Liv, 25, had broken up with her boyfriend Digby at the time. So, the poor guy had to attend the exhibition and see the naked photos of his ex!

When did Liv take an interest in photography?

Liv arrived on our screens in Made in Chelsea in series 11. The Daily Mail described her in 2016 as an “outspoken 20-year-old” who is a “fine art photographer who specialises in nudes”.

So, we know that she’s been a photographer even before her MIC days.

It’s clear to see from Liv’s Instagram profile that she’s skilled with a camera as pretty much every photo looks professional.

What type of photographs does Liv take?

During Made in Chelsea series 18 episode 6 Liv described herself as an “art photographer”.

By the looks of her past projects, she’s nearly always up for a nude photography session.

And now her latest venture with Cosmopolitan magazine will see Liv’s photography take another direction as she plans on shooting an “upbeat” campaign for the ‘women conquering their insecurities’ feature.

