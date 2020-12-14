MIC: Ollie Locke and Gareth's Natural History Museum wedding explained: Can anyone get married there?











The finale of Made in Chelsea season 21 showcased the beautiful wedding of Ollie and Gareth Locke. Let’s look at the ins and outs…

Although the couple have faced some challenges, such as trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic, they managed to make it happen.

Following government restrictions, Ollie and Gareth decided that they would do a last-minute wedding – hours before the UK went into lockdown.

So how did they get married at the Natural History Museum? Here’s the cost of the stunning venue, and whether anyone can actually get married there!

Can anyone get married at the venue?

Yes

The Natural History Museum, in London, offers an incredible venue for wedding and private parties.

It’s currently a pretty unheard of venue to get married at, as Ollie and Gareth’s big day was the the second wedding to be held at the museum and the first gay marriage.

Its largest venue is Hintze Hall, which is big enough to seat 450 guests for the actual ceremony and a wedding breakfast.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, the museum is currently allowing up to 15 people to attend wedding ceremonies there.

They also have several other venues inside, including its more intimate Images of Nature Gallery, and Darwin Centre Courtyard for the reception.

Natural History Museum wedding: Cost

£26,750 for Hintze Hall (where it appears that Ollie and Gareth got married)

This price involves the ceremony and reception from 6pm to midnight, with an extension of £3,900 per extra hour.

Hintze Hall is the most expensive venue in the building.

The cheapest option for a ceremony and reception is Darwin Centre and Courtyard, which costs £11,000.

Ollie and Gareth’s wedding

The Made in Chelsea couple’s special day looked absolutely incredible.

They tied the knot on November 4, with bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley, as well as as 11 other guests.

Thousands of candles lined the stairs while white flowers filled the room.

Ollie told HELLO!:

It was so elegant, so incredibly beautiful and so special. It was very unique and very ‘us’. I love living my life as a romcom and it was exactly how we wanted it. I knew it was going to change our lives forever.

The married couple hosted a wedding breakfast at Chelsea’s Bluebird restaurant the night before, with guests including co-star Tiffany Watson, TOWIE’s Lydia Bright, and singer Ella Eyre.

