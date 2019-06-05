The saga between Miles Nazaire and ex-girlfriend Maeva D’Ascanio looks to have reached a shocking summit.

Made in Chelsea‘s latest episode (Monday, June 3rd) saw Maeva reveal to Miles that she had kissed his no.1 enemy in SW3, former best-pal James Taylor.

Both half-French stunners were left in tears but it’s no less than they deserved. They deserve to be heartbroken.

Screen Shot: Made in Chelsea s17 e01 Miles Nazaire – ALL4

Maeva makes her bed

The mess that was Miles and Maeva’s so-called ‘ex but now close friends’ relationship kick-started with innocent bystander Sammy Allsop.

With Sammy dating Miles, bitter Maeva got her revenge by subtly sabotaging their dating life.

On one hand, she met up with Sammy for ‘girly time’ and coffee. On the other, she toyed with Miles, hinting that she still missed him and that Sammy wasn’t the right women for him.

Eventually, Sammy cottoned on that she nothing more than a pawn in a game of ex-lovers’ chess.

She tapped out and left Miles. His loss.

Miles lays in the bed

Essentially, Miles took the bait that Maeva had laid out before him.

Hook, line and sinker, he was clearly interested in getting back with his ex thanks to her suggestions. Following her around like a puppy dog, Miles helped to prize Maeva away from Hugo Leefe, the guy she was dating.

However, when it came down to the final showdown talks, Miles was never really that interested in getting back with Maeva.

He simply enjoyed the chase and the brief rekindling of a former flame.

 
And they all lived unhappily ever after…

The final twist in the tale will come next week (Monday, June 1oth), where Maeva reveals that she kissed Miles’s arch nemesis, James Taylor.

As you can see, Miles is seriously cut up by the news.

However, you can’t imagine that Maeva feels particularly good either.

Still, they both got what they deserved.

Maeva and Miles teased and toyed with each other, both unwilling to let the other move on and truly taste independence or happiness.

The MIC duo have come across as selfish, greedy, ignorant and naive. As a result, they won’t have each other to dependant on as friends, which was the only realistic outcome from the whole break-up saga.

 

