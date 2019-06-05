Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The saga between Miles Nazaire and ex-girlfriend Maeva D’Ascanio looks to have reached a shocking summit.

Made in Chelsea‘s latest episode (Monday, June 3rd) saw Maeva reveal to Miles that she had kissed his no.1 enemy in SW3, former best-pal James Taylor.

Both half-French stunners were left in tears but it’s no less than they deserved. They deserve to be heartbroken.

Maeva makes her bed

The mess that was Miles and Maeva’s so-called ‘ex but now close friends’ relationship kick-started with innocent bystander Sammy Allsop.

With Sammy dating Miles, bitter Maeva got her revenge by subtly sabotaging their dating life.

On one hand, she met up with Sammy for ‘girly time’ and coffee. On the other, she toyed with Miles, hinting that she still missed him and that Sammy wasn’t the right women for him.

This french girl is facking mental RUN MILES no one has this much time on their hands jessssus #MadeInChelsea — Sophie Harper (@sophie_harper) May 27, 2019

Eventually, Sammy cottoned on that she nothing more than a pawn in a game of ex-lovers’ chess.

She tapped out and left Miles. His loss.

#MadeInChelsea wtf Miles u didn't want her now angry someone else is kissing her sort it out. You do or you don't want her can't have it both ways.. — 🙏 🙏 (@WikidBlondie969) June 4, 2019

Miles lays in the bed

Essentially, Miles took the bait that Maeva had laid out before him.

Hook, line and sinker, he was clearly interested in getting back with his ex thanks to her suggestions. Following her around like a puppy dog, Miles helped to prize Maeva away from Hugo Leefe, the guy she was dating.

However, when it came down to the final showdown talks, Miles was never really that interested in getting back with Maeva.

He simply enjoyed the chase and the brief rekindling of a former flame.

And they all lived unhappily ever after…

The final twist in the tale will come next week (Monday, June 1oth), where Maeva reveals that she kissed Miles’s arch nemesis, James Taylor.

As you can see, Miles is seriously cut up by the news.

Awww miles 😭 James is a wee prick #MadeInChelsea — Tina (@TinaHarkins) June 4, 2019

However, you can’t imagine that Maeva feels particularly good either.

Still, they both got what they deserved.

Maeva and Miles teased and toyed with each other, both unwilling to let the other move on and truly taste independence or happiness.

The MIC duo have come across as selfish, greedy, ignorant and naive. As a result, they won’t have each other to dependant on as friends, which was the only realistic outcome from the whole break-up saga.

