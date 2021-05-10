Who is Paris' friend on Made in Chelsea? Meet Robbie on Instagram!











Paris Smith has become a familiar face on the Made in Chelsea cast, after joining a few seasons ago. So, who is her friend Robbie?

Although we haven’t seen Paris much this series, she has reunited with her co-stars for MIC’s 21st series, by joining them at a country retreat in Suffolk.

And Paris won’t be entering the house alone, as she is bringing her friend Robbie onto the Chelsea scene.

So if you’re wondering, who actually is Robbie Mullett? What does he do for a living? We found the MIC newbie on Instagram…

Screenshot: Freddie and Paris, Made in Chelsea, Series 21 Episode 6 (Episode 7 preview), All 4

Who is Robbie Mullett?

Robbie is introduced as Paris Smith’s friend on Made in Chelsea.

Based in Camden Town, London, the student seems to have become close to the MIC cast, including Sophie Hermann and Ollie Locke.

And with that jawline, it’s possible that he could have met Paris in the modelling world, as she works as a professional model.

Ollie Locke has mentioned that if him and Mark Francis had a child, he thinks they would have birthed Robbie.

One source has taken to Twitter to write: “Finally another gay cast member”. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Another new cast member Robbie Mullet confirmed 😍finally another gay cast member! #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/hB5Usw0dYs — Diana Larionov (@Diana_Larionov_) March 4, 2021

MIC: What does Robbie do for a living?

He is currently a law undergraduate student at University College London.

Robbie plans to graduate in 2023, having recently began his degree in 2020.

According to his LinkedIn, he also has a CACHE Level 2 Certificate, in understanding working with people with mental health needs.

As his friend Paris is currently 22 years old, it’s likely that Robbie is around the same age, while also considering that he is a student.

Omg Paris is back with a man #MadeInChelsea — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) May 3, 2021

Meet Robbie Mullett on Instagram

Robbie is most likely going to become a main cast member, as he has already placed @e4chelsea into his Instagram bio.

He usually shares selfies or portrait pictures of himself, including with his bestie Paris, and with other close friends.

Although Robbie is often hanging out in London – including Fulham – he often ventures out to quiet places like Cornwall and Suffolk.

His friends often comment on how “photogenic” he is, with Robbie sometimes making jokes, such as the caption: “I’m afraid this hedge may have a better trim than I do.”

