Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has returned on our screens with his new travel series Paul Hollywood Eats Japan.

In the Channel 4 programme, Paul sets out on a journey across Japan as he tastes the country’s delicious cuisine and explores the local culture.

From karaoke bars to traditional tempura restaurants, the celebrity chef shares his own perspective on Japan’s rich food culture.

And the series is narrated by a well-known actress and comedian. So, who is the narrator?

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan: Narrator

The narrator on the Channel 4 series is Rebecca Front. Rebecca, 55, is an actress and comedian from London.

Some of her most memorable roles are in Time Gentlemen Please, Nighty Night and The Thick of It. For the last one, Rebecca won a BAFTA TV award for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2010.

The actress discovered her passion for comedy while studying at college in Oxford and did her first tour with the Oxford Theatre Group in 1984.

One of her major breakthroughs were in the radio shows Lionel Nimrod’s Inexplicable World and On the Hour, after which she appeared in several comedy panel shows on TV and radio.

Where else do we know Rebecca from?

One of Rebecca’s long-running voiceover roles is on Channel 4’s The Supervet which she narrated between 2014 and 2019.

Apart from her comedy career, Rebecca has picked up several dramatic and sci-fi roles as well. She starred in Doctor Who, BBC One’s War & Peace and played Synth Vera in the Channel 4 series Humans.

Follow Rebecca on Instagram

Rebecca is on Instagram under the handle @msrebeccafront. She’s not that active on the social media app though with just 12 posts and 421 followers at the time of writing.

But like others staying at home during the lockdown period, Rebecca has been inspired to share her take on delicious vegan cupcakes.

She’s more active on Twitter and you can find her profile @RebeccaFront.

