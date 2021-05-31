SAS Who Dares Wins: What happened to Phoebe? Number 21 exits Channel 4 show early











Phoebe was one of two recruits to leave SAS Who Dares Wins on Sunday, May 30th 2021. Now, just 10 people remain in the Channel 4 show.

SAS Who Dares Wins returned for a sixth season in 2021. A brand new batch of recruits, as well as some new faces on the DS team, graced viewers’ screens from May 9th.

Although she said it was the hardest experience of her life, Phoebe said she’d take part in the programme again “in a heartbeat“. So, let’s take a look at the reason she left the show.

SAS Who Dares Wins: Who is Phoebe?

SAS: Who Dares Wins candidate Phoebe was also known as ‘number 21’.

She’s 30 years old and works as a Telecoms account executive in Farnham, Surrey.

Phoebe suffered from bulimia when she was younger and turned to body building to start living healthily.

Who Dares Wins s6 e4: What happened to Phoebe?

During series 6 episode 4, it was revealed that Phoebe was suffering from a foot injury.

Speaking to her fellow contestant, she said: “I wanna rest it up and not have to worry about carrying a bad down a hill anymore on it.” She then requested to see the DS.

Speaking to Ant Middleton, Phoebe said: “I’ve just reached a really good place but I don’t think id get anything more, especially on a f***** ankle.“

In the confessionals, she said she hoped her family and friends would still be proud of her for giving it a try: “To hand in my number to the DS would be disappointing. But, I’d still be happy because I still would’ve gone through all different things in my life that I’ve never experienced before.“

Although it wasn’t confirmed what happened to her ankle, common ankle injuries include tearing the Achilles or Achilles tendonitis, fractures of the ankle and spraining various tendons.

Twitter reacts to Phoebe’s SAS Who Dares Wins exit

By the looks of Twitter, Phoebe was a fan favourite on SAS: Who Dares Wins series 6.

Many were shocked to hear that the 30-year-old endured an injury and took to Twitter to share their thoughts: “21 Phoebe has an injury oh no #SASWhoDaresWins“.

Another person Tweeted: “Phoebe was quality! Shame“.

