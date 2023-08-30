Property mogul and serial entrepreneur Paul Kemsley is on the hunt for a super agent in the all-new Channel 4 series Selling Super Houses in 2023. The property expert wasn’t handed everything on a plate and says that he “started with nothing.” So, let’s find out more about PK Kemsley’s net worth.

Selling Super Houses sees PK jetting from LA back to his roots in the UK. He’s on a mission to set up a brand-new luxury estate agency. So far in his career, he’s traded over $1 billion worth of property and he’s not stopping there.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

PK Kemsley’s net worth

PK is opening a “super prime residential estate agency” on Selling Super Houses.

During episode 1 of the Channel 4 show, he explains that he is someone who “understands ups and downs.”

PK previously owned a billion-dollar real estate company. He said: “I lost it and had to start again.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2023.

PK hails from London

Speaking on Selling Super Houses, PK wants to bring some of the LA real estate world’s “glamour” to the UK.

He was born and raised in London but now lives in the USA with his wife, Dorit Kemsley.

Dorit is a cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, and co.

PK and Dorit have two children together, Jagger and Phoenix. The Selling Super Houses boss also has three children from his first marriage named Atlanta, Tatum, and Daniel Kemsley.

Selling Super Houses boss went bankrupt

Despite sitting on millions nowadays, PK went into financial ruin some years back.

In 2012, PK filed for bankruptcy after landing himself in millions of dollars worth of debt.

Celebrity Net Worth writes: “Paul filed for bankruptcy in New York claiming to be $10-50 million in debt. At the time of the filing, he claimed to have just $104 in cash on hand and $1,000 in the bank.”

During his career, he was vice chairman of Tottenham Hotspur as well as Boy George’s manager.

Today, PK and his wife, Dorit, who owns a fashion brand, have a combined net worth of $50 million.

