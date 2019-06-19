Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea season 17 came to a close on Monday (June 17th) as Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo finally consummated their on/off relationship with a big fat public smooth.

However, filming for the E4 series is filmed three/four weeks before the show goes to air.

Jamie and Habbs’s relationship looked volatile throughout the series – to say the least – with audiences tip-toeing into each episode unsure if the SW3 star’s were friends or lovers.

So, what going on between them now? Are Habbs and Jamie still together? Or have they reverted back to friendship?

Here’s everything you need to know!

What happened at the end of Made in Chelsea?

The ending to season 17 was one of the most intense and dramatic finales in MIC history.

In the middle of episode 14, it looked as if Jamie and Habbs had decided not to continue their attempts to date as a disastrous first date led to nothing more than awkwardness and a lack of chemistry.

Habbs walked out on the dinner confessing that she simply couldn’t go through with their attempts to spark romance given the hatred she was receiving from close friends.

The most nail-biting scene came as Sophie Hermann attacked Habbs for her actions, calling her a snake for dating Jamie behind Heloise Agostinelli’s (Jamie’s ex) back.

Sh*t really hit the fan…

But, just as all hope was lost, Jamie saved the day with an inspiring comeback speech.

The entire cast were meeting up for an end of season party, where Jamie pulled Habbs to the side and told her that he wanted to be with her and would protect her over any backlash.

Jamie told Habbs:

I think we’re so sweet and we have a great connection… and it’s really annoying that other people get in the way. Look, if you were ever going to consider anything between us, then I swear to you that I will make sure that no-one gives us any sh*t… I just think that I would really regret it if I didn’t walk the plank.

And with that, the pair laughed nervously before launching into a hug and kiss.

With all of the season 17 couples on the dancefloor, MIC 2019 ended with Habbs and Jamie kissing and dancing as if they were the latest power couple on the show.

Are Habbs and Jamie still together?

Yes!

Habbs and Jamie are still dating, going on dates and hanging out as much as possible.

In a Made in Chelsea podcast on Tuesday, June 18th, Jamie told Oliver Proudlock about how the romance had progressed since the end of filming.

Here’s how the conversation unfolded:

Habbs: “Well, when you hang out with somebody, you’re dating them right?”

Proudlock: “How many dates have you guys now been on?”

Jamie: “We’ve been on a lot of dates”

Proudlock: “So you guys are exclusive, I like that.”

They laugh

Jamie: “Yeah”

Proudlock: “Well you hear that people, they’re exclusive. They are seeing no one else bar themselves”

Jamie: “Hey, I am happy man, I’ll say it right here, Habbs I think you’re great.”

I love Sophie a lot, and totally respect her sticking up for Heloise but can’t deny that Jamie and Habbs are super cute together. Everyone else will accept it eventually if it’s real @JamieLaing_UK #mic #madeinchelsea — Hevvie (@Hevvvie) June 17, 2019

Initially, fans were pessimistic over the romance but were soon won over by the real and raw emotion that both Jamie and Habbs displayed during some tense scenes.

It looks likely that their relationship will continue in a potential Made in Chelsea spin-off where the cast elopes abroad for a month around August or September.