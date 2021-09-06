Praem asked Fred when to kiss Aisha on First Dates, what happened next?











Praem and Aisha are seen going on a date on the new series of First Dates. His nerves lead him to ask Fred when to kiss her.

Having never kissed a girl before, he asks front of house Fred Sirieix when he should make the first move, while she powders her nose.

He entered the First Dates restaurant hoping to meet a fellow nerd to share a passion with, and was matched with Aisha for the Channel 4 series.

Viewers may be wondering what happened between Praem and Aisha following the show, so Reality Titbit have done some post-date digging.

Who are Praem and Aisha?

Praem Sandhu is a 29-year-old wellness practitioner from Wolverhampton.

Living in Portsmouth, he has been working in psychology for around three years, after previously having a role in the council.

It’s his first date ever – and it’s all being aired on Channel 4 for us to see!

He is matched with Aisha, a PR coordinator, whose perfect man would be a day-to-day glasses-wearing-hero with a Clark Kent complex.

Praem and Aisha’s First Dates date

Praem, who wanted to find someone who could share his passion, seemed to hit things off fairly quickly with Aisha, despite his nerves.

They bonded over their shared love of Japanese culture!

However, when Aisha goes to the toilet, Praem asks Fred Sirieix when the right time to make a move – like a kiss – is, as he has never kissed before.

It appears as though Praem’s nerves and pressure to perform get the better of him, as he is seen muttering what he could ask her next…

What happened to Praem and Aisha?

Praem and Aisha do not appear to have taken things further.

Reality Titbit checked Praem’s relationship status on his Facebook profile, which states that he is currently single.

While Aisha seems to be a lot harder to find, Praem is focusing on his job in the NHS and has not pursued love with anyone.

He is not friends on Facebook with Aisha, so it doesn’t appear as though they kept in contact on a friendship level, either.

Nevertheless, Praem is smiling in pics, and we hope that both him and Aisha find The One some time!

