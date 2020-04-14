Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith stars in a documentary called Prue Leith: Journey with My Daughter.

In the docuseries, Prue embarks on an emotional journey with her adopted daughter Li-Da Kruger to her homeland Cambodia.

Mother and daughter are looking for Li-Da’s biological father, a former soldier who disappeared in the past, as well as to learn the stories of other adopted children.

So, does Prue have other children? Let’s find out!

Who are Prue Leith’s children?

Prue Leith has two children – Li-Da and Daniel Kruger.

Prue married her late husband Rayne back in 1974 when the two became parents to their son Danny. He is 45 years old now.

Not long after that, Prue and Rayne adopted Li-Da just before the Cambodian genocide under the leadership of Pol Pot happened in 1975.

Li-Da Kruger’s adoption story

Li-Da was just six months old when an American pilot rescued her from Cambodia. Li-Da’s biological mother died during an attack, while her father disappeared nowhere to be found.

Li-Da first lived with a foster family in France before Prue and Rayne officially adopted her. But it wasn’t easy as the Bake Off judge faced many challenges during the application process.

In an interview with The Mirror, Prue said:

“Before I met Li-Da, I tormented myself with the thought I could never love anyone as much as Daniel. But as soon as I met her, those thoughts vanished.

“The first time I saw Li-Da, she was asleep in her overcoat in a playpen. She’d been crying and her face was sweating and squashed against the bars.”

She added:

I certainly never thought she’d be pretty. She was so feeble – I fell in love with her instantly.

Meet Li-Da Kruger

Li-Da works as a filmmaker and producer. She’s married to her husband Matt and the two are parents to one son.

The couple considered adopting a child when Li-Da got diagnosed with breast cancer. The adoption process fell through a couple of times before the couple got blessed with their own child.

