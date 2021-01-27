Who is Rhys from 24 Hours in A&E? Meet the consultant on Instagram!











The reality of a typical shift working for the NHS is showcased in Channel 4’s 24 Hours in A&E. Let’s get to know consultant Rhys…

Cameras follow the wards inside St George’s Hospital in south west London, which has one of the busiest A&E departments across the whole of Britain.

Rhys is amongst the NHS staff who are faced with a variety of injuries while working in the hospital, and viewers want to know more about him.

So who is Rhys from 24 Hours in A&E? We found him on Instagram!

Screenshot: Rhys, 24 Hours in A and E, Series 23 Episode 3, All 4

Who is Rhys from 24 Hours in A&E?

Rhys Beynon is a consultant in emergency medicine and paediatric emergency medicine.

His clinical interests include serious illness and injury in children, adolescent medicine, safeguarding children and medical education.

He has worked at St George’s Hospital for over seven years, and regularly features on Channel 4’s 24 Hours in A&E.

Rhys’ career at St George’s Hospital

He studied at University of Wales College of Medicine, graduating in 2002.

Rhys moved to London in 2006 to pursue a career in emergency medicine, with a specialist interest in children’s emergency medicine.

He has been a consultant at St George’s hospital since February 2012.

Rhys and his colleagues see 350 to 400 patients a day in a 24-hour period, with about 100 of them being children.

Injuries can range from simple splinters and beads in ears, to critically unwell children and adults, according to Rhys on St George’s website.

Meet Rhys on Instagram

Rhys’ Instagram profile is full of colour, as he regularly attends events at at extravagant locations, such as W Hotel and Val Thorens.

He is in a relationship with artist and designer Jack Irving, who has designed most of the visuals behind Rhys’ photos.

It looks like both Rhys and his partner Jack work on event designs, such as for Cheryl Cole’s Manchester Pride performance.

When he hasn’t been kept busy working at St George’s Hospital, Rhys has enjoyed partying it up in Ibiza, as well as making designs and art!

