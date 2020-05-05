Made in Chelsea: Who is Riley Uggla? Where is she now after the E4 series?

Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Made in Chelsea‘s trio Sam Thompson, Alex Mytton and Jamie Laing have reunited to relive some of the show’s best moments throughout the years.

Since the 2020 series has been cut short, E4 airs Made in Chelsea Favourites on Monday nights, bringing back forgotten cast members, classic scenes and love triangles from the past.

In episode 1 (May 4th), viewers got to see Riley Uggla. So, who is Riley and when did she join the E4 series?

Here’s everything you need to know about Riley, including age, family, career and Instagram!

Who is Riley Uggla?

Riley, 25, was born in Canada and moved to the UK at the age of 2.

Between 2009 and 2011, she studied at the boarding school Bradfield College, before completing a degree in Fashion Business at London’s design school Istituto Marangoni in 2015.

Riley appeared in the seventh series of Made in Chelsea, joining the cast as Lucy Watson’s intern, as well as Jamie Laing’s love interest at the time.

Apart from Jamie, Riley briefly dated Sam Thompson and went on a date with Stevie Johnson. Riley found herself in a love triangle as her boss Lucy used to date Jamie before, while Jamie was keen to explore things further with Riley.

Riley: Family and career

Riley is in a relationship with Alex Rimmer.

In 2018, Riley revealed that she was expecting her first child with Alex. She gave birth to a baby boy called Mason Uggla-Rimmer on March 28th, 2019.

The former Made in Chelsea star is the founder and creative director of the sustainable clothing line Riley Studio. The fashion brand offers eco-friendly and gender-neutral products made out from up-cycled materials.

You can find more about the company from Riley Studio‘s website.

Follow Riley on Instagram

Following her stint on Made in Chelsea, Riley closed her public Instagram and Twitter accounts. She probably wanted more privacy for herself and her family after the birth of her son.

However, she has a new Instagram account now which you can find under the handle @riley.uggla.

CATCH UP WITH MADE IN CHELSEA ONLINE ON E4