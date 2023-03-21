Sydney and Jack went into Rise and Fall to bag themselves a £100,000 prize. But, it appears that they may have found themselves a romance, too.

The Channel 4 competition series kicked off on March 19, 2023. Sixteen strangers all live in an apartment block but there’s a twist.

Half of the contestants live and work in the basement as ‘grafters’, while the other half live the high life on the top floor. The series sees the players compete in a game of power and the aim is to get from the basement to the top.

Channel 4 Press

Meet Sydney from Rise and Fall

Sydney May Nicholson is one of the 16 people taking part in Rise and Fall.

The Channel 4 show sees a group of strangers live together as they take part in the ultimate game of power.

Sydney said during her intro on the show that she wants to show her daughter that she can do anything she sets her mind to.

She’s 24 years old and hails from West Lothian, Scotland.

Find Sydney on Instagram at @sydneymaynicholson.

Who is Jack on Rise and Fall?

Sydney’s fellow cast mate on Channel 4’s Rise and Fall is Jack Woods.

He’s a builder who hails from Hertfordshire.

Jack is 28 years old and also spends his time on the pitch playing semi-professional football.

He can be found on Instagram at @jackwoods09.

Fans want to tell Jack and Sydney they’re not on Love Island

As the 16 Rise and Fall contestants get acquainted with one another, some of the players butt heads, while others have made friends.

Jack and Sydney could be seen cozying up with one another on a bed in the basement on Rise and Fall.

Many viewers of the series took to Twitter to say that they want to tell the “cute” pair that they’re “not on Love Island.”

One fan wrote: “Does anyone want to let Jack and Sydney know this isn’t love island.”

Another said: “Jack and Sydney think it’s love island cuddling on the bed.”

Judging by Sydney’s Instagram page, the people running her account while she’s on the show are backing the friendship. They wrote on her Stories: “Go Team Syd and Jack.”

