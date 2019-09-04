Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ll know that a brand new series of MIC kick-started on Monday, September 2nd.

Made in Chelsea is onto its eighteenth series and sees the swashbuckling return of Sam Thomspon as well as the whole gang of familiar faces.

Rosi Mai is one you may not recognise, though, as she joined in series 17 with the likes of Maeva d’Ascanio, Freddie Browne, Verity Bowditch, Angus Findlay and Amelia Mist.

So, who is Rosi Mai? Here’s everything you need to know!

How old is Rosi Mai?

Rosi is 23 years old.

She’s slightly older than her newbie co-stars, Maeva D’Ascanio and Amelia Mist who are both 21. It looks like Rosi has one sister and often holidays with her parents.

Where is she From?

According to Rosi’s Instagram bio she currently lives in London.

She is half-Swiss and often shares photos of gorgeous Swiss scenery captioned “Home” via Instagram.

Rosi is a keen traveller and by the looks of things, there aren’t many places she hasn’t been!

What happened between Rosi and Jamie Laing?

Episode 1 of the 2019 series brought to light Jamie’s dirty little secrets, as he admitted that he was sleeping with Rosi while starting his relationship with Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

Rosi confined to gal-pal Verity in private, explaining: “The worst thing about is that I’m pretty sure it was at the same time as he (Jamie) was seeing Habbs. But it wasn’t just once as well. Even after the polo (when Jamie kissed Habbs at the end of series 17), he’s been texting me… he made a really big deal about keeping a secret and now I know why.”

Eventually, Jamie’s hand is forced into admitting the fling to Habbs, sparking yet another rocky patch in their relationship.

Rosi on Instagram

The stunning blonde has over 8,000 followers on Instagram but doesn’t have Twitter.

Rosi describes herself on Instagram as a ‘sun worshipper’, and enjoys gardening and looking like she’s in a different country each week. You can follow her – @rosimai.

What is her job?

The MIC newcomer works as an events planner.

Rosi went to university to study the history of art at The Courtauld Institute of Art. She graduated in 2017 and got three A*’s at A Level!

Rosi is currently completing a Law degree in London.

