Rossi Woods is the newest Grafter to join Channel 4’s Rise and Fall, and he may look familiar to TikTok users as the star has enough followers to fill Wembley Stadium three times over.

The TikTok sensation will be joining the original cast members in the Channel 4 show, including Jeff Salmon and Jack Woods.

We take a closer look at the new Grafter and social media sensation, Rossi Woods.

Who is Rossi from Rise and Fall?

Rossi Woods is a 39-year-old Fashion Merchandiser and TikToker from Essex, who now resides in Norfolk.

In terms of the game, he says he can win anyone over with his sense of humor, which is demonstrated on his social media account. He also says he’s very lovable and approachable, as well as having a strategically savvy side.

He says his dad is an example of a great leader, as he’s funny but also has a strict side to him, which is exactly what we’ve seen on his TikTok page!

The star is currently on a social media break

Unfortunately, for Rossi’s followers, he’s currently on a ‘social media break’ whilst Rise and Fall airs.

He took to his page to announce the break via a video on March 9, before his role had been announced. In the caption, he wrote: “I’m taking a break from social media for a short while – I’ll be back soon with some exciting news..”

Of course, we now know exactly what the exciting news was, and his fans rushed to the comments as soon as they found out.

“Woah I was not expecting that,” wrote one after his appearance at the end of episode 2.

“I knew I recognised that grafter!” commented another.

One follower even said they wished his dad was going in with him. Now that would be TV gold!

Meet Rise and Fall’s Rossi Woods on TikTok

While he’s on his social media break, fans can binge-watch his hilarious TikToks until he’s back, and it seems like he also has some famous fans.

Rossi Woods can be found on TikTok @rossidwoods and at the time of writing, has a whopping 1 million followers, which is more than host Greg James.

As well as his huge amount of followers, one of his iconic sounds has also been used by none other than Selena Gomez.

In May 2022 Selena used one of Rossi’s sounds in a video posted to her 57.2 million followers.

The superstar can be seen lip-syncing over Rossi’s voice saying: “I’m just about to go to work, and today I’m going to try and be as useless as the letter G in the word lasagne. There I’ve said it.”

Rossi is used to starting trends as he’s known on the platform for his catchphrase: “There, I’ve said it.” We wonder if the phrase will take off with the Rise and Fall contestants.