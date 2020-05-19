Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is one of the most gripping reality shows out there since as viewers get hooked on the tough physical and mental challenges.

The Channel 4 series is back for a second celebrity edition in 2020, bringing another celeb cast that is challenged to a breaking point by Ant Middleton and his team.

One of the stars taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith, who’s had a knee injury from the start of the series.

Similar to the other recruits, his strength and mental resilience have been tested in a series of challenges and interrogation tests. And quite naturally, with all the hard work and challenges he has overcome, viewers wonder whether DJ Locksmith has added anything extra to his net worth after his appearance on the show.

DJ Locksmith: Net worth

According to idolnetworth.com, DJ Locksmith’s estimated net worth in 2020 is £1.7 million.

His career as a musician kicked off after he and band members Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden formed the group Rudimental in 2011.

The band has gained huge popularity with fans across the world, as well as a number of music nominations and awards. For instance, Rudimental scooped a Brit Award for their hit single ‘Waiting All Night’ and a MOBO Award for Best Album.

Moreover, the band received several nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards and their singles have topped the UK charts several times.

DJ Locksmith’s net worth has received a large boost thanks to the international success of Rudimental.

How much did DJ Locksmith get on SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Unconfirmed!

It’s unknown how much the celebrity recruits have received for their appearance on the Channel 4 series.

For example, the celeb contestants did not get paid for the 2019 series since it was a Stand Up To Cancer special. However, they don’t fundraise this series so the 2020 recruits must get paid for enrolling themselves in the SAS programme.

According to tabloid reports, Katie Price received £120,000 for her appearance, however, she quit after 2 days!

The rest of the recruits spent more time on the training camp, so they must have received some sort of reimbursement.

DJ Locksmith: Additional revenue income

Similar to other celebs, DJ Locksmith has used the advantage of social media to set up his own brand.

The singer recently launched the website theycallmelocksmith.com where he offers training equipment and clothing with his name and logo.

WATCH CELEBRITY SAS: WHO DARES WINS MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK