Who is Sabrina Grant on How to Get Away This Year? Meet the Channel 4 host on Instagram!











Sabrina Grant is set to host Channel 4’s Luxury Holidays: How To Get Away This Year, a documentary airing on March 4th. Let’s meet her…

For anyone who has missed out on their usual sunny holiday or staycation this past year, it looks like this series might have your back.

Sabrina will be looking at possible destinations that we will be allowed to jet set across to in 2021, giving expert advice on high-end trips.

So, who is Channel 4 host Sabrina Grant? Where else have we seen her?

Sabrina Grant. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Sabrina Grant?

Sabrina Grant is a TV presenter for the BBC and Channel 4.

She also has interests in style and sustainability, as well as a passion for all things lifestyle and wellness.

The host is the winner of an RTS Award for ‘Best on screen personality’!

Her latest project is presenting Channel 4’s Luxury Holidays documentary.

Sabrina regular hosts BBC Morning Live, which airs weekdays.

Research shows puzzles help increase our concentration and sharpen our memory – so why not give one a go, just like @drjgreenwood has! 🧩@TheSabrinaGrant | #MorningLive pic.twitter.com/yK2yirukxT — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) March 3, 2021

Where else have we seen Sabrina Grant?

Sabrina is best known for presenting Channel 4 series Supershoppers.

Viewers may also recognise her from hosting BBC Two, Saved and Remade.

She took part in the Sewing Bee Special on BBC One on New Years Eve 2020, alongside Sally Phillips, Lesley Joseph, and The Vivienne!

Hosting alongside Helen Skelton, Sabrina appeared on Luxury Christmas For Less on Channel 4, during Christmas 2020.

Who's tuning in for the 2nd Sewing Bee special tonight? 🙋‍♀️ We can't think of a better way to spend our NYE! The contestants are Sally Phillips, Lesley Joseph, Sabrina Grant, and The Vivienne. Watch on BBC One at 8pm!



Image: BBC/Love Productions. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon pic.twitter.com/vQck5Ayg0m — Simply Sewing (@SimplySewing_) December 31, 2020

Meet Sabrina Grant on Instagram

Sabrina often shares her latest TV projects with her followers.

She also recently revealed that her family are of the Welsh Diaspora, as part of a post caption on St David’s Day.

After her grandparents came from Jamaica to the UK during the Windrush, they decided to settle and make a home in Cardiff – where she grew up.

Sabrina often shares sustainability tips on Instagram, such as putting daffodils in empty coffee and mayonnaise jars.

WATCH LUXURY HOLIDAYS: HOW TO GET AWAY THIS YEAR ON CHANNEL 4 ON THURSDAY MARCH 4TH AT 8 PM

