Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Tiffany Watson made a bombshell return to Made in Chelsea after leaving the series a few years ago.

The reality star used to be a regular on the E4 show, before quitting the series back in 2017. Well, she’s very much back in the lives of Chelsea’s residents after getting closer to Miles Nazaire.

Tiffany used to date Sam Thompson and in Monday’s episode (April 20th), things got slightly awkward when Tiff met Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott.

So, when did Sam and Tiff date? Here is their relationship timeline explained – from their first date to the break-up!

2014: Sam and Tiff start dating

Tiffany, 26, and Sam, 27 started dating back in 2014 – the same time when Tiff first joined Made in Chelsea.

Tiff made her debut appearance in series 8 of the E4 show where she appeared next to her older sister Lucy Watson.

2017: Sam and Tiff broke up

Sam and Tiff dated for almost 3 years before they decided to call it quits. However, they had an on and off relationship during Made in Chelsea.

In 2017, Sam and Tiff broke up which was the time when Tiff left the E4 reality show.

During a previous episode of Made in Chelsea, Tiff revealed that she’d cheated on Sam with a mystery man in Hong Kong. However, the break-up was much harder for Sam who opened up about his previous relationships in an interview with Closer Online. Sam said:

Getting dumped all the time was chipping away at my confidence.

April 2020: Sam and Tiff meet in Made in Chelsea

Tiff made a surprising return to Made in Chelsea’s series 19 as the love interest of Miles Nazaire.

However, this time Sam is in a stable relationship with Love Island star Zara McDermott.

But Tiff’s return to the show has had a dramatic influence on Sam and Zara’s relationship as Zara wasn’t happy to meet Tiff.

Could that mean trouble for Sam and Zara?

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA 2020 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4