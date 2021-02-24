Sandi Toksvig's Extraordinary Escapes locations - Butley Priory, Martello Tower and more!











Presenter Sandi Toksvig has travelled the hidden gems across the UK, providing an insight into incredible escape locations.

Visiting the country’s wildest, most remote and breath-taking holiday hideaways, Sandi usually brings along a friend to keep her company.

The Channel 4 series gives viewers an insight into possible holiday spots that sometimes get forgotten about when choosing a staycation.

So, here’s a list filled with the Extraordinary Escapes locations. If you are hoping to visit some unique spots this summer, don’t go anywhere.

Sandi Toksvig And Sindhu Vee take a trip. Picture: Channel 4

Heritage Coast’s Martello Tower

This tower, in Suffolk, is 200 years old and can be stayed in overnight.

Based on Shingle Street hamlet, the Martello Tower has panoramic views from the top rooms and balcony, to see rare migrating birds.

Inside, the building (which was initially built to keep the French Navy away), there are wood burners, as well as a huge living room to stay cosy in.

Elmley National Nature Reserve

Based in the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, the family-run farm can be found on the street of Elmley, Minster on Sea.

Surrounded by nature trails, the 3,300 acre estate can usually be visited for a staycation, barn weddings or purely for a day visit.

It is currently closed, however online bookings are now open.

Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage

Based in Scotland, Sandi and Sindhu Vee visited a cottage that was built about 60 years ago for a Principal Lightkeeper and his family.

It is situated at Noss Head, and welcomes up to six people in self-catering accommodation all year round.

Coming with three bedrooms, space for two cars, and children and dogs allowed, the hidden gem can easily be booked on their website.

Butley Priory

It is a former 12C Augustinian monastery in Suffolk founded in 1171.

The venue has since been turned into a fairytale location for weddings, music events, and house lets.

Butley Priory can be booked on Airbnb for £2,222, based on a two night stay.

Windmill hideaway

The restored windmill featured on episode two is in Benenden, Kent.

Based on a two-night stay, it costs a total of £439 to stay there.

Named the Old Smock Windmill, four-storey building is a “romantic place for couples” with an oak exterior staircase with a boarded tower.

The windmill hideaway can be booked on Airbnb.

RJA Pilot House

With a balcony allowing visitors to see views towards Tobermory and out to sea, the Pilot House is based in Drimnin, Scotland.

A three-night stay costs $526 at the Extraordinary Escapes featured home.

Designed by Architect Roderick James and Amanda Markham, it was completed in September 2020, following the success of Airship 002 – the most wish-listed Airbnb rental in the UK!

Eilean Sionnach

Set in a private island off the coast of Skye, Eilean Sinnoach offers accommodation for families and groups.

The picturesque cottage fits eight people in four king/double bedrooms.

Its Gaelic name means the Island of the Fox, with the cottage situated right next to Ornsay Lighthouse.

For a minimum of three nights only, it costs £550 per night to stay there. It can be booked on their website.

While visitors are there, they can hire a private chef, mountain guide, tour guide, guided mountain biking, sea kayaking or a sports masseuse.

Hudnalls Hideout

The treehouse getaway on Extraordinary Escapes is tucked in Wye Valley.

A luxury adults-only home at St Briavels, Gloucestershire, can be booked on their website for stays, with three nights costing £995 in total.

The two-acre private wood home is surrounded by ancient woodland, and any couples who stay there have exclusive use of the woodland site.

As well as access to a wild flower meadow for picnics, the visitors can relax in the knowledge that there are no other guests there at the same time.

