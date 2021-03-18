Does Sarah Kendall wear a wig? Husband and career of Taskmaster comedian!











Sarah Kendall is joining the series 11 Taskmaster line-up, which starts on Thursday, March 18th. So, does she wear a wig? Who’s her husband?

She is one of five comedians who will be carrying out a number of tasks, as Greg Horne and Alex Horne make a judgement call on their performance.

The other stars Jamali Maddix, Lee Mack, Charlotte Ritchie, Mike Wozniak, will join Sarah as they get put to the ultimate test, such as by eating a watermelon without touching the fruit.

With the series starting very soon, we decided to find out whether Sarah’s hair is her own, as well as her husband and career.

Sarah Kendall. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Sarah Kendall?

Born in Australia in 1976, Sarah Kendall is a comedian best known for her 2019 Sky One TV series Frayed.

Her comedy career started in the late 1990’s and in 2004 she performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Her show was nominated for the Perrier award!

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

She was part of E4 comedy show Beehive, and a guest on both Russell Howard’s Good News and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

The 44-year-old has also been a special guest on radio shows such as Parsons and Naylor’s Pull-Out Sections and Quote… Unquote.

Follow Sarah on Twitter @Sarah_Kendall. She has around 10,000 followers.

Me losing at the BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TcOc3gka9O — Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) July 31, 2020

ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP: Who is presenter Raj Bisram?

Does Sarah Kendall wear a wig?

No

It may look like Sarah wears a wig due to her big, bouncy hair, but she confirmed in February 2020 that it took her a year to grow out her hair.

It came after several fans quizzed whether she was wearing a wig in her own TV series, Frayed, which she created, wrote and starred in.

When a fan asked her if she was wearing a wig, she responded: “That was my actual haircut. Took a good 6 months to grow out that goddamn fringe.”

She then went on to say how long it took her to grow out. Sarah has also never mentioned wearing a wig before.

CHANNEL 4: Who is Tally from The Circle? Instagram and age!

Who is Sarah Kendall’s husband?

Henry Naylor

He is a 55-year-old British comedy writer, director, and performer.

His plays have won, or been nominated for 33 international awards, including one of France’s prestigious arts awards, the Globes De Cristal.

Henry is one of a few writers to have won the Fringe First three times, and four of the top five Fringe awards at the Edinburgh Fringe.

In 2003, he was on the news for throwing a full English breakfast at David Blaine during his Above the Below stunt on the River Thames!

WATCH TASKMASTER ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK