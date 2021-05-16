SAS Who Dares Wins: Who is the 2021 mole? Instagram of undercover DS!











SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 unveiled an undercover mole, who was pretending to be a recruit. So, who is he and what is his Instagram?

The Channel 4 series is back for another season, which has been said to the toughest trial yet. During the first episode, multiple recruits made their exit.

This year’s directing staff include Ant Middleton, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham and newcomer DS Melvyn Downes.

We may have thought a certain recruit was genuine, but he was uncovered as this year’s mole. We found him on Instagram.

Screenshot: SAS Who Dares Wins, Series 6 Episode 1, All 4

Undercover DS unveiled: Who Dares Wins

The undercover DS – aka the ‘mole’ – placed a former member of the Special Forces undercover for the first six days of the course.

He acted as the staff’s eyes and ears on the inside, and appeared to impress straight away, taking the early lead up a mountain climb.

At the midpoint of the course, he will shock fellow recruits by swapping over to the other side, joining them as the fifth member of the team.

By the end of the first season six episode, the undercover DS was unveiled to viewers after being brought into the meeting room as a fake recruit.

The mole was told to “sit still”, before he was passed food to eat by the staff. They all started laughing, with him having pulled off the undercover task.

SAS Who Dares Wins: Who is the 2021 mole?

Anthony ‘Staz’ Stazicker

He is the co-founder of ThruDark clothing, as well as a former SBS (Special Boat Service) operator.

His brand offers outdoor clothing, technical outerwear, accessories and equipment, which are made for high performance.

Known as Staz, he has spent 13 years in the distinguished and decorated military service, and ten with the United Kingdom Special Forces.

For the last three years, he has been working as a highly-experienced, multi-skilled, chief sniper instructor and demolitions expert.

Meet the SAS undercover DS on Instagram

Staz uncovered his identity on social media shortly after the first SAS: Who Dares Wins season six episode.

He revealed to fans that nobody recognised him during filming. Although, several viewers confessed they spotted him straight away.

Most of his profile is kept professional, which usually involves promoting his clothing brand – by climbing up mountains – to show off designs.

The mole is engaged to Ruby Mac, 27, who he has two sons with. It appears that they live together in Poole, Dorset, and have another baby on the way.

He is clearly very active, from completing five marathons in five days, to ice abseiling (or general abseiling) and hiking.

Staz recently went night camping with former SAS: Who Dares Wins mole Jay Morton, who left the show in 2020.

