SAS: Who Dares Wins "Cover Story" notes land Nicola in hot water

It’s well-known as one of the toughest TV series to take part in. Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins seriously isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Not only do prospective recruits have to be physically fit, but mental strength is almost the thing that would make one contestant stand out from the rest.

The 2020 series of SAS: Who Dares Wins saw the recruits do everything they could to prove to the DS that they could pass the SAS training. But, one recruit managed to make an error which will probably stay with her forever.

SAS: Who Dares Wins – cover story

The final episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins saw the recruits endure an unthinkable sickener.

Placed in stress positions with horrific sounds played to them for hours, the recruits hadn’t eaten proper food for days.

The challenges set intensify as the series goes on in order to weed out any weaklings from the group.

Episode 6 saw recruit 6, Nicola, make a serious error when an investigator found notes on her – which detailed her cover story.

Twitter reacts to Nicola’s cover story faux pas

Of course, any slip-ups on the show aren’t going to be tolerated by the directing staff and Nicola was booted off the show.

And fans of the show seemed to have a lot to say about Nicola’s mistake, too.

On Sunday, February 9th 2020 one Twitter user wrote: “Imagine getting that far on the course and then doing something so simple like keeping your cover story notes with you.”

Others added: “Oh no. She had the cover story in her pocket.”

“No way Nicola took notes it.”

