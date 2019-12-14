  1. Home
SAS: Who Dares Wins - season 5 start date, location and instructors

Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins is one of the toughest shows to air on TV.

Anyone who chooses to participate in the show should be prepared for full-on SAS training – there’s no skipping out just because it’s on telly.

Ant Middleton and his team of ex-special forces soldiers are ready to put a batch of new SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits through their paces in 2020.

So, when is the SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 start date? Let’s take a look at what’s coming up in 2020…

SAS Who Dares Wins season 5 start date https://www.channel4.com/press/image-search?search=sas%20who%20dares%20wins

Billy, Ant, Foxy and Ollie SAS Who Dares Wins season 5 start date

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 start date

The fifth series of SAS: Who Dares Wins kicks off from Sunday, January 5th 2019.

The show will air on its usual channel of Channel 4 and season 5 is made up of six episodes.

Each stage will see some of the twenty-five men and women who opted to take part in the show bow out of the competition until there is only one person left.

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 location

The SAS: Who Dares Wins filming location is different from previous series in 2020.

Series 5 of the show sees the recruits put through their paces on a remote Scottish Island.

The synopsis of episode 1 of the show, which airs on January 5th 2020, says the group “gets stranded in the Scottish Highlands at night.”

Who are the SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 instructors?

Ant Middleton, Jason Fox, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton are the series 5 SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors.

While Ant has gone on to become a number one Sunday Times Best Selling Author, his co-presenters have also had success outside of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jason Fox has presented other documentary-style show such as The Real Narcos and has his own podcast – Wild Tales Podcast.

Billy is touring the UK in 2020 with his show An audience with Billy which features a question and answer format.

Ollie has his own fitness programme, Break Point, as well as supplement brand Battle Ready Fuel.

A twist in the series 5 show sees a new instructor join the ranks of Ant, Billy, Ollie and Jason.

According to Channel 4: “An undercover SAS operator, who left the division just over a year ago becomes a new member of the Directing Staff team. But first he is placed undercover by Ant and his team, feeding them information from the inside.”

WATCH SAS: WHO DARES WINS SERIES 5 ON CHANNEL 4 FROM JANUARY 5TH 2020.

