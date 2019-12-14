SAS: Who Dares Wins - season 5 start date, location and instructors

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins is one of the toughest shows to air on TV.

Anyone who chooses to participate in the show should be prepared for full-on SAS training – there’s no skipping out just because it’s on telly.

Ant Middleton and his team of ex-special forces soldiers are ready to put a batch of new SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits through their paces in 2020.

So, when is the SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 start date? Let’s take a look at what’s coming up in 2020…

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 start date

The fifth series of SAS: Who Dares Wins kicks off from Sunday, January 5th 2019.

The show will air on its usual channel of Channel 4 and season 5 is made up of six episodes.

Each stage will see some of the twenty-five men and women who opted to take part in the show bow out of the competition until there is only one person left.

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 location

The SAS: Who Dares Wins filming location is different from previous series in 2020.

Series 5 of the show sees the recruits put through their paces on a remote Scottish Island.

The synopsis of episode 1 of the show, which airs on January 5th 2020, says the group “gets stranded in the Scottish Highlands at night.”

Who are the SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 instructors?

Ant Middleton, Jason Fox, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton are the series 5 SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors.

While Ant has gone on to become a number one Sunday Times Best Selling Author, his co-presenters have also had success outside of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jason Fox has presented other documentary-style show such as The Real Narcos and has his own podcast – Wild Tales Podcast.

Billy is touring the UK in 2020 with his show An audience with Billy which features a question and answer format.

Ollie has his own fitness programme, Break Point, as well as supplement brand Battle Ready Fuel.

A twist in the series 5 show sees a new instructor join the ranks of Ant, Billy, Ollie and Jason.

According to Channel 4: “An undercover SAS operator, who left the division just over a year ago becomes a new member of the Directing Staff team. But first he is placed undercover by Ant and his team, feeding them information from the inside.”

WATCH SAS: WHO DARES WINS SERIES 5 ON CHANNEL 4 FROM JANUARY 5TH 2020.