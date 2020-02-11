SAS Who Dares Wins: Where are they now? Winners from 2015-2020!

Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

For the past six weeks, we have followed the challenges of the recruits on SAS: Who Dares Wins as their physical and mental resilience were tested in extreme challenges.

The current series of the Channel 4 show has finished now after James Priestley and Chris O were crowned the 2020 winners.

The reality competition started back in 2015, but the show already has an extensive alumni of recruits. So what’s happened to 2015-2019 winners and where are they now?

2015 winner Freddie Iron

Freddie Iron was the first-ever winner on SAS: Who Dares Wins back in 2015.

At the age of just 23, Freddie became the youngest recruit to complete an epic Enduroman Arch to Arc challenge.

Freddie is a Cambridge graduate in Land Economy, and thanks to his LinkedIn account we see that he is a Corporate Finance Manager at Oil & Gas company Assala Energy now.

His Instagram account is open to the public and you can follow him under the name of @freddieiron.

2016 winner Moses Adeyemi

Moses Adeyemi was born in Nigeria and moved to the UK when he was eight years old.

Moses was facing a four-year prison sentence after getting involved in an armed robbery, but his life changed after becoming a Motivational Coach.

Most recently, he founded a rehabilitation programme SilverLineProgramme where he helps improve people’s well-being with mental and physical training.

You can find him on Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Meet SAS Who Dares Wins 2020 recruit Kirsty H on Instagram – recruit 11!

Bradford you was amazing thank you for having me. We definitely broke through some boundaries today pic.twitter.com/JV1fCgW9VD — Moses Adeyemi (@moses_ican) July 15, 2019

2018 winners Jonathan Davis and Matt Sallis

The series didn’t return in 2017, so in 2018 Jonathan Davis and Matt Sallis were crowned winners of series 3 of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jonathan is a digital marketer from Brighton. From his LinkedIn account, we see that he has worked as a Client Engagement Lead at Graphite Digital for the past two years.

Recently, he shared some wonderful personal news on Instagram as he and his wife Robyn Davis are expecting their first baby.

Matt Sallis, 29 years old, is a Director at 2 Bro’s Pro Events LTD – a platform for Europe and Ireland’s Amateur Bodybuilding Athletes to achieve professional status within the IFBB Pro League.

You can find him on Instagram and LinkedIn.

UH OH: SAS: Who Dares Wins “Cover Story” lands Nicola in hot water

2019 winners Louise, Mark and Milo

The 2019 series had three winners – Louise, Mark and Milo.

Louise McCullough is an Aberdeen-based doctor and became the first-ever woman to triumph on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Currently, she is gearing up to run the London marathon 2020 for Sarcoma UK and she plans to raise £3,000 for the charity.

Mark Peart is a firefighter from Yorkshire.

From the looks of his Instagram account, he is an outdoor adventurer who likes hiking, running and training in any kind of weather.

He’s also an ambassador for UK outdoor retailer Blacks Online, hence his passion for outdoor sports.

Milo Mackin is a 26-year-old Water Engineer from South West England.

He is also into outdoor sports, and is currently raising £10,000 to run 250km through Sri Lanka in support for Mental Health Foundation.

Follow his adventures on his Instagram page.

Meet 2020 winners James Priestley and Chris O

James is a 31-year-old estate agent from Bradford in northwesterly Yorkshire.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, he has been a Managing director at Priestley’s Estate Agency for more than 9 years now.

Chris O, 30 years old, is an Advanced Weight-loss Practitioner from London.

He and James were crowned the winners of SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 5.

CATCH UP WITH SAS: WHO DARES WINS SERIES 5 ON THE ALL4 PLAYER NOW